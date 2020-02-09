The former WTO chief says the EU has the upper hand over trade after the Brexit

Lamy said London and Brussels could get a deal later this year to avoid a breakdown in relations. – Reuters picture

BRUSSELS, June 3 / PRNewswire / – The former head of the World Trade Organization expects Britain to struggle for years to redefine its relationship with Europe – and says Britons will not swallow US products like chlorinated chicken.

In an interview with AFP, Pascal Lamy – who was also EU Trade Commissioner – said that London and Brussels may still be trading commodities this year to avoid a breakdown in relationships.

But further negotiations will continue for many years, and the smaller British economy will be at a disadvantage compared to the much larger and richer European Union.

If 2020 and the transition period after Brexit end without an agreement between London and Brussels, cross-channel trade will be disrupted by border controls and tariffs.

“The EU and the United Kingdom would fall under WTO rules, which is not hell, but far from heaven today. It would hurt what would be stupid, ”Lamy told AFP in Brussels.

“In my opinion, they’ll find a way – that’s the art of the diplomat.”

From today’s perspective, the two camps are far apart, because according to Lamy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU negotiator Michel Barnier carried out their “war paint” before intensive negotiations.

BoJo the ‘bluffer’

Johnson insists that he will not do anything to restore British sovereignty over its fishing waters, end free movement of people and escape EU laws and regulations.

But Barnier’s negotiating mandate will also be clear that Britain will not have privileged access to the EU market unless it accepts harsh conditions to ensure a level playing field.

Lamy believes that Johnson, whom he has known since the British Prime Minister’s past life as a Brussels-based journalist for EU politics, will yield when the economic reality sets in.

The sparse structure, which could exist until the end of the year, is gradually being filled with the work of a more ambitious trade agreement – largely on EU terms.

“Unlike Barnier, BoJo is a bluffer, a populist, as they say. You mustn’t take his word for what he says every day, ”said Lamy, who was head of the WTO between 2005 and 2013.

“It would be an agreement with principles in place and we can see how it works over time and Barnier would take out the necessary insurance against British dumping,” he suggested.

“I assume that this negotiation is a long-running regatta. They will continue to exchange blows within the British political system for 15 years, ”he said.

“In the end it is hard for me to believe that the British will win the regatta. Especially in a globalized capitalist market system where economies of scale still play a very important role. “

But what if Britain maintains its praised special relationship with the United States and rejects EU rules in return for a trade deal with President Donald Trump?

Lamy does not believe that British consumers will change their habits just to see US-UK trade increase from 10 to 15 percent of all British trade.

“The Americans will say” chlorinated chicken, “” hormonated beef, “” drug pricing, “” he predicted.

“My feeling is that the British public doesn’t really want to eat chicken with chlorine because they are still Europeans and have certain ideas about safety, health and the environment.” – AFP