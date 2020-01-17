The former Yokozuna Kitanoumi was an impressive figure in sumo

The intimidation factor is something that cannot be underestimated when it comes to finding reasons for success in sumo.

Some of the greatest yokozuna of all time were so afraid of their opponents that many battles seemed decided before they even entered the ring.

For an aspiring rikishi, it is a daunting task to face a yokozuna for the first time. At Yokozuna like Hakuho and Asashoryu, not only are they faster, stronger and more experienced than you, but in the unlikely event that you win, you’ll almost certainly be trained by the same tough man before the next tournament.

Similarly, Kitanoumi dominated the 1970s. The Hokkaido-born American, known for his tough demeanor and powerful attacks, rarely offered a hand to help defeated opponents and was known to be scarce in interviews.

Kitanoumi, the youngest yokozuna ever (promoted shortly after his 21st birthday), had fierce rivalries with opponents like Wajima and Ozeki Takanohana, who were far more popular among the general public.

Kitanoumi’s 24 Imperial Cups were the second most common ever when he retired, and he received special one-generation shares and was allowed to continue as an elder under his ring name.

Kitanoumi was also one of the youngest men to head the Japan Sumo Association when he was appointed chairman in 2002. He was later the only man to hold this position twice when he returned to the role in 2012.

His rule at the top of the sumo world coincided with numerous scandals, but Kitanoumi’s only direct involvement in one of them was when one of his wrestlers was kicked out for tampering with the game.

In November 2015 he died on several organs. A month later, a memorial service was held in the Kokugikan in Tokyo.

