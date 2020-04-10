The ‘Fortnite’ Trivia Challenge Comes to the ‘Houseparty’ Application

Fortnite and Houseparty have jointly created the Fortnite Trivia Challenge. Want to find out which friend knows best about this popular Battle Royale? Want to work together to unlock free skins for everyone? We have all the great details you need to know.

Running from April 10 at 11 AM EDT to April 16 at 11:59 PM EDT, the Fortnite community in general must answer 20 million questions correctly to unpack the Fryangles described above for all players. To take part, just follow the steps below.

Fortnite Houseparty Trivia Challenge Installation Guide

In the ‘Fortnite’ Trivia Challenge, players are asked to answer 10 quick questions about the game.

Install the Houseparty application on Android, iOS, Mac or Chrome. After installing, either register with a new account or use an existing one. Fill in the name, email address, user name, password, and date of birth required. Along the way, you will be asked to add friends from your contacts or social media platforms. You can do this if you want, but the Fortnite Trivia Challenge can also be played alone. Access to your contacts does not appear to be necessary, but enable access to the microphone or camera if requested. When you open Houseparty, you might see yourself in front of the camera. If you try playing solo and are asked again to add a contact, just tap outside the dialog box to make it disappear. Tap the dice icon on the top right of the camera area and select Trivia. At the time of publication, Fortnite Trivia Royale must be the first choice. Tap the blue button to play. You can add friends to the lobby if you want, but you can also tap the button to “Play it Yourself.” In the Trivia Challenge, you will be asked to answer 10 quick questions about Fortnite. These questions include details about seasonal releases, esports events, and even info about game developers at Epic.

Fortnite Trivia’s challenges can be resolved as often as you want, and questions will start being repeated even if you misunderstand beforehand. After trying a few times, it shouldn’t be too difficult to get 10 correct answers each time. It is not clear when the Fryangles wrap will be sent if it is received, but we imagine it will happen as soon as the challenge period ends.

Fortnite is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

What do you think about Houseparty Fortnite Trivia Challenge? Do you work towards the Fryangles wrap? Let us know in the comments section!