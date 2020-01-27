The fortress mentality of Japanese banks brings them up to date with the fintech revolution

Japan’s efforts to lead its more than 100 troubled regional lenders into the digital age have failed.

More than a year after regulations to accelerate open banking were stuck against small lenders against the backdrop of startups paying fees for accessing customer account information, a Financial Services Agency official said. Fintechs, who have to reach agreements with individual banks before the May deadline, state that they do not have the resources to pay high fees or experience convincing defaults nationwide.

The impasse could hit embarrassing policymakers who want to push Japan out of last place in the introduction of fintech technology. A successful entry into Open Banking would put Japan in the hands of the UK and Australia, which will unlock data access to boost competition and create innovative financial solutions.

Japan hopes for voluntary partnerships in which startups will help overtake a cumbersome industry that has been suffering from years of negative interest rates, deflation and for depopulation rural banks. With earnings falling as the hinterland gets older and emptier, some lenders are hesitant about ink deals that promise vague future returns but require immediate investment.

“It is difficult for some banks to incur additional costs, even if they are investing in the future, if it is not clear how much they can benefit from,” said Junichi Kanda, executive officer at fintech Money Forward Inc.

Progress was slow. According to the latest FSA figures, only 25 out of 59 approved fintech companies had contracts with banks by September. Only 57 out of 130 lenders had individual contracts.

Working with Fintechs can provide lenders with a quick way to offer new digital services while gaining a broader view of clients’ finances, the FSA official said, demanding not to be identified according to the agency’s guidelines. The officially hoped-for talks would accelerate as the deadline approached.

Money Forward, one of the largest startups participating in the project, has agreements with less than half of the 100 banks it wants to partner with, Kanda said. He tries to convince banks that sharing data through application programming interfaces or APIs will migrate customers from costly branches and ATMs to mobile platforms.

Money Forward develops apps for lenders, including Gunma Bank Ltd. and North Pacific Bank Ltd. It is difficult for smaller companies to negotiate with banks across the country, even if the FSA and industry groups hold matchmaking sessions.

Another fintech company, Moneytree KK, says funding startups could undermine the initiative. “We are not a competitor to the banks, we are helping them to win,” said sales manager Taizo Miyagami.

According to Hideki Osawa, senior consultant at Nomura Research Institute, concerns about the risk of data leaks have played a role in the slow takeover of open banking by some lenders.

The lack of a dominant fintech provider on the order of Alipay and WeChat Pay in China, which contains countless data on individual spending, is also an obstacle to luring banks on board.

If startups fail to reach agreement, there is a risk that after May they will be stuck with no data access and disrupt services for households and small business owners using their budgeting and accounting apps. This is because the current practice of “screen scraping” to collect data without a bank’s permission ends after the deadline.

Some banks may choose to offer data access “for free or very low fees if they see significant benefits,” said Makoto Takashima, president of the Japanese Bankers Association, during a briefing in December. “On the other hand, there may be cases where banks see no benefit and cannot even cover the cost of maintaining systems.”

Rural banks were also disappointed with the process. Joyo Bank Ltd. President Ritsuo Sasajima said his bank created APIs quickly, but the fintechs with little staff were slow to respond. Even so, Sasajima, chairman of the Regional Banks Association of Japan, said that broadly, “progress has been made.”

Traditional banks often have a “fortress mentality,” said James Lloyd, head of the Asia-Pacific fintech and payments department at the consulting firm EY. Ultimately, “this will only work if the banks themselves see a value in the opening.”

,