The fortune tellers correctly predict the Kentucky girl Haylee Martin, who was surely found in Kentucky

January 25 (UPI) – A missing 17-year-old girl was found in North Central Kentucky after the fortune tellers informed a sheriff’s office that the teenager would live in an adjacent county.

On Friday morning, Haylee Martin was found to be “safe” according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. It was found in neighboring Scott County, east of Franklin County, which includes the state capital, Frankfort.

17-year-old Martin and a 21-year-old woman tried to get into the woman’s friend’s house when the police showed up, the Franklin County sheriff, Chris Quire, told The State Journal.

When it was found that she was the missing girl, they contacted Jeff Farmer, the Franklin County’s sheriff’s office detective.

“There were two or three adults who helped her hide in the past week,” Quire said.

Martin was transported to the Franklin Sheriff’s Office, then to the social services, where she was placed in foster care.

“She told us that if she came home she would just run away again,” said Quire.

Martin had been missing since January 13th. The Western Hills High School student had left her cell phone behind and had never run away.

“We’re just glad that she was found and safe,” said Quire.

At 6 p.m. On Thursday, Quire had joined a group of media in the residence where the girl was last seen.

“It’s hard to believe, but most (the clairvoyant) agreed that we would find Haylee in a neighboring county in the morning,” he said. “And we did it.”