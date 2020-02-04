The founder of Beach Boys begs fans to boycott the Band Band hunting event – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML518928fee822813c788aaf583f7f15ca11%

Former member Brian Wilson, eager to stop the band’s planned performance at the International Safari Club Convention, asks fans to join him and Al Jardine to sign an opposite petition.

Brian Wilson has asked The children of the beach Fans sign a petition for the band to stop playing at a hunting convention later this week, ending on February 7.

The former singing group, now directed by Mike LoveHe is presented on Wednesday at the International Safari Club Convention in Reno, Nevada, and Wilson is eager to stop the concert, revealing that he and his former bandmate of The Beach Boys Al Jardine They are “emphatically against hunting”.

“There is nothing we can do personally to stop the program, so join us to sign the petition,” tweet Brian, who shares a link to the Change.org campaign to remove the program.

The International Safari Club Convention will hold an opening speech Donald Trump and present “870 companies … that sell trophy hunting holidays and body parts of wildlife, including animal heads.”

The man behind the petition also urged The Beach Boys manager, Elliott Lott, to consider the cost of boycotting the band when Love and his group ignore the request and act.

Eduardo Goncalves, who has already collected more than 60,000 signatures, 15,000 less than his goal, also believes that Love and his band members “publicly opposed this & # 39; sport & # 39; declare sick of killing animals for & # 39; nice & # 39; ”

