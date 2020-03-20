The founder of psychoanalysis is getting a silly story

Photo: Jan Hromadko (Netflix) TV Review All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Produced by the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, Netflix’s Freud does not mean anything but a missed opportunity. The psychological thriller was established in Vienna in the 1880s. Sigmund Freud (Robert Finster), who works in a hospital, has been away for years as he works at the General Hospital to distribute any of the works that will make him the founder of psychoanalysis. But the origin story that Marvin Crane, Stephan Brunner and Benjamin Hessler’s creative team can imagine is one of the most influential (but not yet treacherous) 20th-century figures is more in line with Abraham Lincoln’s silly revisionist curve: Vampire John Adams . One season has more blood than history and horror, although the tension in the Austro-Hungarian state is partially over.

C-

Freud

In the lead role

Robert Finster, Ella Rumpf, Georg Friedrich, Brigitte Crane

Premieres

Monday, March 23 on Netflix

Format

Hourlong Psychological Thriller; the full season has been watched for review

Such a wild separation from a more traditional biopic series can truly be appreciated if Freud’s cocaine-loving, free-thriving physician doesn’t treat him as a mere watchdog in all murder and sore throats. The name of a well-known psychoanalyst is nothing more than branding – the season-long news about occultism and political upheaval occurs without his presence. This is not the first time Freud has been imagined as inanimate: Jed Rubenfeld’s 2006 novel “Crime Review” heard that Sigmund was a murderer on his first trip to the United States; Freud even met Sherlock Holmes himself in the 1970s movie Seven-One Cent Solution. According to information provided by a former patient Freud in real life, Sir Arthur was a courageous reader of Conan Doyle. It’s not hard to see who was inspired by Crane et al. to put the doctor in a fairy tale of psychic environments and apparently sexually motivated crimes, to make him some sort of proto-profiler.

But the character does not rise at this time; He really struggles to become a true professional. When Freud begins, the doctor prepares Lenore (Brigitte Crane) to falsify a successful hypnosis session for his medical school colleagues. It associates its authority with the fact that the human mind does not differ from the human brain, so all treatments are not physiological. Freud’s real life has finally been proven right (again, his theories are scarce in the present), but he has been regularly and periodically mocked by his teachers and peers. Freud feels less for detective work, but still sees the trauma of a former soldier (Georg Friedrich as investigator Alfred Kiss) and the Hungarian Szapárys plotting to overthrow the government by opening a tough family drama. and their chamber, Fleur Salomé (Ella Rumpf).

Photo: Jan Hromadko (Netflix)

The mysteries of crime and pulp novels are filled with ordinary people caught in an emergency. However, as Sigmund Freud wrote the seeds of theories that make Freud Freud’s intellectual genius, it is a strange choice for anyone with Freud’s characteristic. Finster looks at a cute detective part of the early century; her princess face is made for cheating, her bearded beard will never be shaken while deeply hating herself. As Freud is lost in an ever-expanding story, every charisma he releases is lost. Sometimes the show goes with the family in the background with the Sabbath Dinner and the strange anti-Semitic notes of members of the Austrian bourgeoisie. We also sporadically look at the future wife of Martha Bernays, but Freud shows more interest in the fictional romance between Sigmund and Fleur.

This brings up the most obvious question when a historical personality, especially a young man who is too busy with libido, revisits a prestigious drama: Is Young Freud fucked? The answer is just by coincidence. You can’t really stand up to him, because that is how the show has so little sex. People are suddenly naked – once all the soldiers of the empire stand in groups, covered with blood and dressed in animal heads, then choked by Fleur. The result is accidentally stupid, since Freud never fully gives the Austrian Cape his desire to be frightening, although Vanessa Ives’ influence of Fleura is undeniable. The Netflix series provides courses on procedural, sexual revisionist history and supernatural drama, but is not on any route. You can tell Freud’s “driver of death,” who suffers from debt for a period longer than fear of liability.

All of these elements have a charm, but when combined in Freud, they become inaccessible. The midpoint of the season does little to clarify medical secrets and political intrigues, and the confusion ends. Even Freud’s potential as a psychiatrist / psychoanalyst remains unresolved. You can argue that the series offers a subtle comment on the rise of middle-class men to myths, but sometimes a poorly designed vision is merely a poorly executed vision.

. (tagsSend) Preliminary Weather