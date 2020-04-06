The founder warns that if the Airbus order goes ahead, EasyJet will not be out until August.

The founder of easyJet has warned that if more than 100 new Airbus jets are not canceled, the airline will be out of cash by August.

Stylios Haji-Iano, who has no executive role but whose family controls a third of the carrier’s stock, is seeking the removal of Andrew Findlay, chief financial officer.

“My main goal is to end the 5 4.5 billion deal between EasyJet and Airbus for an additional 107 unmanned aerial vehicles,” the letter reads.

“If that 5 4.5 billion liability to Airbus is maintained by easyJet – and not terminated, I’m sorry to report that EasyJet will run out almost by August 2020, maybe even sooner.”

In response to the outbreak of coronavirus and falling demand among passengers, the airline dropped its entire fleet in April and May.

While many in the aviation industry are hoping that flights will resume significantly by June, Sir Stilius says the resumption of extensive air travel could be much longer: “Almost every European country now has its own borders. It is closed to strangers, and no one really knows when they will reopen.

“Fear has now affected human behavior in any form of foreign travel,” he said.

Each country wants to keep others much longer than the end of its local national condemnation.

“I think EasyJet at the end of the national holiday feels like a launch is trying to find a few profitable routes for several aircraft at a time,” he said.

“How many Britons want to fly to northern Italy or Spain during the June holidays? Many people don’t think so,” he said.

1/29

A man walks down the abandoned high street of Kamden

Photos by Angela Christofilo

2/29

Goodge Street Station is one of the many stations that helps reduce emissions

Angela Christofilo

3/29

An empty street in the heart of Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

4/29

One day after the lock is closed, people are wearing masks in Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

5/29

Piccadilly’s almost empty circus is locked in the first week

Angela Christofilo

6/29

Sonja, my neighbor, whom I took a short walk with. It was good to chat briefly, even remotely

Angela Christofilo

7/29

A couple is sitting on the empty steps of the Eros statue in the Piccadilly Circus

Angela Christofilo

8/29

Make sure I’m two meters away – D’Arblay Street, Soho

Angela Christofilo

9/29

Mannequin behind the shop window. British stores are closed until further notice

Angela Christofilo

10/29

A warning is displayed in a shop window in Camden

Angela Christofilo

11/29

As part of the lock, all unnecessary shops have been ordered to close. Picture of Camden High Street

Angela Christofilo

12/29

A masked skateboarder uses his sports allowance in the Camden area

Angela Christofilo

13/29

Communities gather when needed

Angela Christofilo

14/29

A woman is standing alone on the deserted street of Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street every day

Angela Christofilo

15/29

The day before the severe damage was reported, a couple were walking together on Soho Street

Angela Christofilo

16/29

In the first week of March, buyers focused on the needs of warehouse storage before the nationwide siege

Angela Christofilo

17/29

Many supermarkets are working on a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed at any one time.

Angela Christofilo

18/29

“Be Safe” – With the new action, Curzon cinemas will be temporarily closed

Angela Christofilo

19/29

Cafes, restaurants and cafes were ordered to be closed as part of the lock

Angela Christofilo

Camden Street 20/29

There are concerns that the Corus virus could lead to the permanent closure of difficult shops

Angela Christofilo

21/29

Camden Town is completely silent on a normal day

Angela Christofilo

22/29

In the first week, the shops and supermarkets were unlocked. As the second week draws to a close, most shops are now open

Angela Christofilo

23/29

Empty streets around Soho

Angela Christofilo

24/29

A billboard on Kamden Bala Street encourages people to stay home

Angela Christofilo

25/29

Camden High Street, one of London’s busiest tourist streets, is closed

Angela Christofilo

26/29

The Live Trailer has confirmed that West Coast has come to an end after the outbreak of Coronavirus

Angela Christofilo

27/29

Soho’s empty and scary streets were announced after stricter rules on social avoidance

Angela Christofilo

28/29

A woman on Hanoi Street, behind a Tottenham court road, pauses to smoke

Angela Christofilo

29/29

A man sits outside Hanoi Street, behind a crowded retail store

Angela Christofilo

“It’s easy to assume that easyJet will fly all of its current 330/30 aircraft from October 2020 to full capacity, and in 2021 it will be more profitable than in It will be 2019. “

“The end of Airbus’ contract is the only opportunity for current shareholders to maintain their value in their stocks,” he wrote.

“If easyJet terminates the Airbus contract, there will be no need for British taxpayers to lend, and there is the best chance of survival in the future.”

He is looking forward to the support of other shareholders for the dismissal of Mr. Findlay, along with non-executive director Andreas Binrot, at an extraordinary public meeting.

“The board manages the unprecedented challenges facing airlines and the airline sector in general,” an easyJet spokesman said.

“We are fully focused on short-term liquidity, focusing on business costs while maintaining the job and ensuring the long-term future of the airline,” he said.

“We believe that holding a public meeting can be a small part of dealing with many of the immediate issues facing our jobs.”

In the last four weeks, the price of easyJet’s share has almost halved.

