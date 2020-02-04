The four black students who sat at a white lunch counter 60 years ago and made history

It was the late afternoon of Monday

On February 1, 1960, four young black men entered F. W. Woolworth’s shop

in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Joseph McNeil, Franklin McCain, David Richmond and Jibreel Khazan, who later became known as Greensboro Four, were students of the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College.

The four students

entered the Woolworth store where everyone could shop

they needed few objects.

They didn’t end there. she

decided to move into the dining area of ​​the store where the blacks couldn’t shop

Take a seat.

They were aware that if they went to this white lunch counter, they could be arrested, beaten, or even killed, but they kept silent and sat down at the lunch counter.

The Greensboro Four. From left: David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Jibreel Khazan and Joseph McNeil.

The four young men ordered coffee but were refused. Instead, a white waiter asked them to go to the “standing desk” and take their order and leave, as was the policy for black customers.

The young men brought receipts over the

Items they had bought in the store’s shopping area and asked to be served.

“They serve us here, they have served us and we can prove it. We have receipts. We bought all of these things here and we just want to be served,” McCain said later.

But the staff still refused to serve them. Even when a black employee and the store manager asked the four students to think about their behavior before they got into trouble, they didn’t move. They stayed quietly in their places at the lunch counter and waited.

A policeman came with a bat in his hand. He paced back and forth behind the four students who continued to sit quietly in their seats. Her non-violent stance towards her activism made it difficult for the policeman to take any further action, and so he went.

Almost stop everything

The store soon announced that it would close prematurely and that the young men would get it

up to leave.

The next day they came back and waited again, and within three days, over 300 students joined the young men to protest racial segregation.

“The Greensboro Four action on February 1st was an incredible act of courage, but not unique. There had been sit-ins before. For example, in 1957, seven African-Americans staged one in the separate Royal Ice Cream Parlor in Durham, North Carolina. What made Greensboro different was the evolution from a brave moment to a revolutionary movement, ”Smithsonian writes.

In essence, the young men’s seated movement gripped Jim Crow South within a few weeks and expanded to 55 cities in 13 states, making them icons in the history of American civil rights.

Other students attended the Greensboro sit-in on February 2, 1960. Photo: flipboard.com

In the following months, students came from black

Universities in the south would hold similar protests in different public places,

These include libraries, department stores, counters for lunch

Blacks are denied service, according to the Mississippi encyclopedia.

“It was one of the turning points in history for me,” said Clayborne Carson, director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Institute at Stanford University. “It is just as remarkable how Rosa Parks refuses to give up her place. It is an example of how movements are often triggered by people dealing with problems right in front of them.”

During the height of the civil rights movement

in the 1950s and 60s almost every downtown area in the south of the country,

including places like Los Angeles and Chicago, were separated.

Politics was hostile to the blacks; Black people couldn’t sit

Lunch counters, public libraries, among others. Jobs were also limited for

Black; Those who were employed basically did simple jobs.

It took almost six months for Woolworth to finally release his lunch counter after it was installed, and four years for the separation to become illegal. However, the Greensboro Four’s action brought some immediate results.

People protesting segregation. Photo: SNCC Digital Gateway

Within a few weeks, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in Raleigh, North Carolina, was created with her and the following sessions, which significantly influenced the civil rights movement throughout the South.

John Lewis, the chairman of the committee, organized March 1963 in Washington, where thousands of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his speech “I have a dream”.

Today, 60 years after the Greensboro sit-in, the four students are celebrated in a 15-foot bronze statue on the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College campus.

A statue of the four students. Photo: Chris Steward / News & Observer

Part of Greensboro’s once white lunch counter is also

at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, while two new ones

Documentaries about the 1960 incident were produced.

With February as Black History Month, Google resumed the month last Saturday with a scribble commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins.

Greensboro doodle

This doodle, which is a photo of a diorama showing the seat of the Greensboro Four, was created by the founder of the African American Miniature Museum, Karen Collins.

The compton-based artist wrote in a blog post on Saturday: “Today’s doodle diorama is not just a tribute to sit-in, but also to everything that resulted: changes in our country that make it possible for ALL Americans – no matter what race, skin color or creed they have – to reach their full potential. “

