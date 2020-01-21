The fourth person in China dies of a new virus when the WHO convenes an emergency meeting

January 21 (UPI) – According to Chinese health authorities, a fourth person died from a recently identified coronavirus on Tuesday after the World Health Organization convened an emergency meeting fearing that it would become an international problem.

Health officials in central China’s Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak, said in a statement that the death toll had increased to four after an 89-year-old man named Chen died late Sunday, the day after he was admitted to the hospital Hospital with severe breathing difficulties.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for an emergency committee to meet on Wednesday to decide whether the outbreak should be classified as an “emergency for public health of international interest”.

I’m calling an emergency committee to review whether the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is an urgency for public health of international interest and what recommendations should be made to deal with the outbreak (@DrTedros) January 20, 2020

Health officials in Wuhan confirmed for the first time that they were treating patients with pneumonia caused by an unknown virus. The disease was soon identified as a coronavirus, similar to that behind the severe acute respiratory syndrome, better known as SARS, which killed hundreds of people in China in the early 2000s, and is believed to be from a now closed Wuhan Seafood market to have emerged.

The new corona virus has since spread across China, with confirmed cases in Beijing and Shenzhen being nearly 1,500 miles away. Confirmed cases have also occurred in hospitals in South Korea, Japan and Thailand. In Hong Kong, more than 100 suspicious cases have been reported.

In Australia, a man suffering from symptoms and recently visiting Wuhan is quarantined at his Brisbane residence as health officials run tests to confirm whether he is infected with the virus, ABC reported from Australia.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in Wuhan was 198, with 224 cases of pneumonia reported nationwide. At least nine patients were described as critically ill.

Fears of the spread of the disease have been fueled by the WHO revelation that human-to-human transmission is possible after health officials initially assumed that the disease could only be transmitted by animals.

Zhong Nanshan, director of the Guangzhou State Key Laboratory for Respiratory Diseases, reported on state television Monday night that the disease was found in patients who lived hundreds of miles from Wuhan.

“Now we can say with certainty that it is a human-to-human transmission phenomenon,” he said.

The way to fight the disease is to prevent those with symptoms from leaving Wuhan, a city of around 11 million people and home to an international airport, he said.

“There is currently no specific cure for this new corona virus and we are doing (some) animal tests,” he said. “We expect the number of infected cases to increase over the course of the new lunar year, and we must prevent the virus from spreading too quickly.”

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping has ordered increased efforts to stop the disease from spreading.