The free zoo hidden in north-west London you probably didn’t know existed

If you hear someone talking about a zoo in a London park, you will probably immediately think that he was talking about the London Zoo in Regent’s Park.

But did you know there is another zoo in another London park – and it’s free?

If you are walking around north west London and want to see more than just a squirrel but don’t want to spend money, then we have the perfect solution for you.

Right in the heart of Golders Hill Park in Golders Green is a small but pretty amazing zoo.

You could stroll through the beautiful French gardens, look through the vast expanse of grass and accidentally stumble across it.

Wallabies!

(Image: Darren Pepe)

There is an unusual mix of animals, many of which come from countries like Australia, so it’s much more than your typical urban farm – but don’t expect lions.

In addition to a deer park and a butterfly house, you can visit laughing kookaburras, ring-tailed lemurs and wallabies, among other strange and wonderful creatures.

There is a nice deer park with new fallow deer

(Image: Darren Pepe)

The zoo plays an important role in the interpretation and education of the habitats and fauna of Hampstead Heath, and rest assured that it is registered with BIAZA, the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

You can even adopt one of the animals here.

Golders Hill Park, technically Hampstead Heath Park, has a lot more: the Mediterranean, water gardens and walls, a bandstand, croquet lawn, tennis courts, table tennis tables and a children’s playground.

Bird lovers also have a lot to see

(Image: Darren Pepe)

It’s basically a perfect day with the kids.

Address: Golders Green, London NW11 7QP

Open all week from 7:30 am to dusk.

