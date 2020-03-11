The French Government Minister is positive about the coronavirus

The French Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, has tested coronavirus positive after five more confirmed cases among members of the French National Assembly.

A source in the ministry told the French media on Monday that the 46-year-old did not feel excessively ill but was the first senior member of the government of French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the virus.

Riester on Tuesday confirmed the claims in a Facebook post by Le Parisien: “I suffer from classic flu symptoms today. I truly appreciate your expressions of support and your desire for speedy recovery that especially touched me.”

“As you know, I was diagnosed with coronavirus. I work from my home, in connection with my office and the @MinistereCC teams. I truly thank all those who have shown me their support and friendship,” Twitter.

Riester spent several days with parliamentarians in the French National Assembly, including center-right Republican MP Jean-Luc Reitzer who has been hospitalized due to the severity of his case.

Riester is not the first major European politician to come up with a virus case. The leader of the Italian left-wing Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, but also reached out to social media to tell the public that he was feeling good and had been isolated at home.

“I am home and I will continue to follow the protocols from home. My family is also following the protocols,” he said.

In the United Kingdom, government health minister Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with Coronavirus on Monday, and raised concerns over hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who may have known while he was carrying the virus.

So far, France has seen more than 1,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, along with 33 deaths, well below the confirmed death rate in Italy, which has become the epicenter of the European outbreak of the disease. China.

Although President Macron has not passed the same length as the Italian government, which has quarantined nationwide this week, speculation has been made about how the outbreak will affect the national municipal elections, which are expected to end later. month.

