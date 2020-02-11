The French shipping poster will appear in front of tomorrow’s trailer

Searchlight Pictures has released the official poster art for Wes Anderson’s star-studded romance drama The French broadcastWith the main characters of Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand and Bill Murray and an introduction to their characters. Check out the full one French shipping Poster in the gallery below and grab the trailer tomorrow!

The French broadcast is described as a love letter to journalists in an American newspaper outpost in a fictional 20th century French city that focuses on three storylines and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch.

The A-List ensemble includes Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro (Sicario: Day of the Soldier. Traffic), Adrien Brody (The pianist) and Tilda Swinton (Suspiria. Michael Clayton) together with Oscar nominees Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful boy. Call me by your name), Bill Murray (Lost in translation) and Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums).

Léa Seydoux (spook), Lyna Khoudri (The Blessed), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Mathieu Amalric (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Stephen Park (Fargo) can also be seen in the film with Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moos, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Lois Smith, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Walzer, Anjelica Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler and others.

The French broadcast is written and directed by Anderson based on a story by Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness. The film is funded independently by billionaire Steve Rales from Indian Paintbrush, who regularly supports Anderson’s projects.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 24.