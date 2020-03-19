The ‘Friends’ Reunion Specific Is Reportedly On Hold, Which Definitely Counts As A Split

In inevitable but however shattering news, the extensive-awaited Friends reunion particular has been delayed thanks to coronavirus problems.

Sources instructed Variety that filming has temporarily been put on maintain at HBO (I think for the reason that we are all currently being urged to give social distancing a go). The exclusive was intended to film sometime next week, but has now been pushed back to May possibly. The reunion exclusive, which has been in the works for eons (months), was formally announced in February. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schimmer served spread the information on Instagram.

The unscripted reunion was supposed to enable start HBO Max in Could, which is the network’s new streaming services. Indeed, all ten seasons of Friends will stream on that services in the US. Not absolutely sure when / if HBO will strike Australia.

This is the latest hold off in the movie / tv industry due to the coronavirus. I’m not going to identify all of the series that have been put on ice, but some that arrive to mind include all of Netflix’s scripted Television and movie productions in the US and Canada for two weeks, which contains Stranger Factors, Grace and Frankie, and Lucifer. The Witcher season 2 has also halted production, as has HBO’s Euphoria season 2, and Amazon’s humongous Lord of the Ring series in New Zealand. And I have not even talked about films but. Films that have delayed production / pushed again the launch day include No Time To Die, A Tranquil Place 2, Mulan, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Batman.

You can check out out a whole checklist beneath.

Picture:

Pals