OTTAWA –

While the Conservative Party leadership has been stalled for a while, former opponents Peter MacKay and Erin Ooo do not appear to see a new trend: criticism for the Chinese government’s new disease control system.

The two signatories, along with some lawmakers and party members, wrote in an open letter to China’s actions which they say is responsible for bringing about what is needed. became a worldwide epidemic that infected millions and killed thousands.

“The Communist Party of China covers 19 as an important step. They have caused the world of our fate to try. They are responsible for spread around the world, ”tweeted MacKay on Thursday with a link to the letter.

“It’s time for a breakup with the Chinese government,” Ooo tweeted on Thursday. He has presented previous articles pointing to his skepticism of the Chinese government.

The opening letter – citing “Chinese citizens and friends at home and abroad” – condemns the country’s epidemic, calling it the “China Chernobyl period” and ” wounding on its own.

He continued to condemn the Chinese government to doctors who had been warned to warn others about the early results, and called for a “systematic review” of the implications of the decision. China is affecting the Chinese population and more, the people around the world.

Tory MP James Bezan, and Nova Scotia Sen. Michael L. MacDonald also added their names to the letter.

According to a Associated Press news release they obtained, on the day after top Chinese officials ruled they had encountered a new virus, thousands of people were infected. the disease was first reported to the public.

Returned by Canadian think-tank Macdonald-Laurier Agency in cooperation with two European groups based out of London and Prague, members of the European and U.K. the original ones are still the ones who added their names to the open letter.

Human rights advocate and former Chief Justice of Justice Irwin Cotler was one of the earliest supporters of the letter, but there are currently no members of the House of Representatives. Laos has added their names to the report of more than 170 foreign experts and ministers who signed the letter.

Permanent Secretary Andrew Scheer has not added his name to the list, but he has in recent days highlighted the importance of Canada’s commitment to the World Health Organization. Stay tuned for information about the disease, questioning its relevance and the “Chinese influence” on WHO.

With questions surrounding China’s surprise, the Liberal government has now defended the WHO, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying that the time is coming to acknowledge and evaluate some countries. how to treat it.

. [tagsTso] Evan Solomon [t] Don Martin [t] Right [t] Ottawa