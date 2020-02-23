[the-frontrunner:-bernie-sanders-projected-to-win-nevada-caucuses]

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is projected to get Nevada’s Democratic caucus handily on Saturday night time, supplying his campaign another increase following his win in New Hampshire and strong displaying in the unsettled Iowa caucuses.

With about 4 p.c of the vote in, Sanders emerged as the victor profitable 54 % of delegates, in accordance to the New York Situations.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to occur in next at 17.two percent.

Fox Information was the to start with to phone the race previously in the night, followed by NBC News at close to seven: 30, then ABC News, the Associated Press, CBS News, and last but not least CNN.

The caucuses in the Silver Condition went easily for the most portion, in stark contrast with their counterparts in Iowa, which nevertheless has not declared an formal winner in the midst of a recanvass. The Nevada Democratic Get together was gradual to report formal success, obviously wanting to prevent the problems that plagued the Iowa contest.

Nevada, with its significant Latinx inhabitants, is the first point out in the primaries in which candidates want to confirm no matter whether their strategies resonate with far more diverse communities than these in the heavily white states of Iowa and New Hampshire. According to early entrance poll outcomes, Sanders was considerably and away the favored amid Hispanic voters.