The full anatomical app will use LiDAR in the iPad Pro app to measure range of motion after injury

Full Anatomy, the 3D4Medical iPad app, is designed to teach medical students human anatomy with a virtually dissectable heart, real-time muscle movement mapping, nerve markers, and microanatomical models.

In the future, Full Anatomy will take advantage of the LiDAR scanner built into the 2020 iPad Pro, adding a new feature that allows healthcare professionals to accurately and instantly estimate the range of motion of patients recovering from an injury or surgery.

The feature is featured in a YouTube video featuring Irene Walsh, Planning Director for Total Anatomy. According to Walsh, there was no standard method for measuring the range of motion, this problem was solved with the ‌iPad Pro‌ LiDAR scanner.

Using the new 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌, Complete Anatomy is able to view movements in three dimensions, identifying which movement a person performs by recording motion. The movements are paired with 3D muscle animations that provide information about the primary muscles needed to perform the operation.

According to Walsh, the upcoming version of “Complete Anatomy” on ‌iPad‌ could “change the medical community of the future”.

The LiDAR scanner feature will be available for Full Anatomy in the near future, although no specific release date is specified. So far, few applications are able to take advantage of the LiDAR scanner, but such previews give an idea of ​​how powerful a device will be when developers introduce it.

Rumor has it that iPhones coming out in 2020 will have a similar 3D-scanned LiDAR feature that would allow the Apple iPhone and ‌iPad Pro‌ models to be used for more advanced and exciting augmented reality features.

