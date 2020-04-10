The funeral homes in Argentina do not provide clear information on coronavirus management

Argentina burial homes have not been given clear instructions on how to handle the corpses of those who have died from Chinese coronavirus, according to a report by National Departure Infobae on Thursday.

The Association of Funeral Services Companies of the Province of Buenos Aires (ASEF) has sent a letter to the Minister of Health Ginés González García requesting a meeting to discuss “protocols for the management of corpses infected with coronavirus or to present a compatible diagnosis, “since” You have no instructions to follow in relation to the pandemic. “

“We went to the Ministry of Health of the Nation because there is no clear information and each funeral is managed as it can, also depending on the municipality,” said Juan Carlos Cuburú, president of the ASEF, at the exit. “For example, some recommend cremation and others do not. We ask for a protocol on how to handle corpses that are applied across the country. “

“We believe that we need to be part of the solution, not the problem,” he continued. “It is unclear how long the virus lasts in the body after the person’s death, and it is our duty to protect the directors of the funeral home companies, their employees and the families of the deceased.”

Cuburú added that after sending the letter to the ministry, he sought to meet someone at the Ministry of Health’s headquarters, but was rejected.

“I was not received and told to call a phone number, which was always busy or no one answered,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s a laziness, but rather the great confusion about the epidemic.”

The Ministry of Health responded by saying that there is indeed a protocol for the management of corpses with a probable or confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus in a document titled “Procedure for the handling of corpses of COVID-19 cases” that goes left two weeks ago. .

However, the paper admits that there is currently no “specific guide to the management of the corpses of people who died from coronavirus” and suggests applying “what is stated in World Organization guidelines. of Health 214. on the prevention and control of acute respiratory infections with epidemic and pandemic trends. “

In addition, the PDF document is not visible on the Ministry’s website or mentioned in the news about the coronavirus that it publishes daily on the official site. As a result, there is widespread confusion at funeral homes and services about how to safely handle the growing number of dead bodies.

With a population of 44 million, Argentina has so far reported 1,975 cases of Chinese coronavirus, which have resulted in 70 deaths. At least 365 people have already recovered. On Wednesday, the country’s socialist government also announced that it would expand the national blockade beyond 12 April in order to contain it.

“We will not end quarantine,” said Alberto Fernandez, the country’s socialist president. “What we need to see is what kind of activities we will flex.”

In Ecuador, Otto Sonnenholzner, the country’s vice president, apologized last week after families were asked to save their bodies, causing corpses to be left on the streets in the city of Guayaquil.

