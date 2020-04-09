The funniest cartoon in his career

Mad Magazine cartoonist Mort Drucker died at his home in Woodbury, New York on Wednesday at the age of 91 years.

Drucker began his career in comics in 1947 at the age of 18, helping Bert Whitman in the Debbie Dean series before joining staff at DC (then the National Periodical Publication) until the early 1950s. After a few years off, Drucker joined Mad Magazine in 1956, becoming the longest-serving cartoonist for Mad at the age of 55.

Drucker became famous for his film and television parodies, with many stars seeing him as a transitional rite that would be caricatured by Drucker. “I think I have attracted almost everyone in Hollywood,” Drucker told The New York Times. During the 1988 appearance on The Tonight Show, actor Michael J. Fox said that Drucker’s caricature of him was when he knew he had succeeded.

Among Drucker’s parodies the most famous include his Star Wars jokes, and creator George Lucas noted, praising Drucker and Mad for their work. “Special Oscars must be given to Drucker and DeBartolo, George Bernard Shaw and Leonardo da Vinci from the comic satire. Their sequel to my sequel is sheer madness,” Lucas wrote in a letter after Drucker and Dick DeBartolo quipped The Empire Strikes Back.

Drucker also drew a poster for the 1973 film Lucas Graffiti America.

American cartoonist Mort Drucker’s poster for ‘American Graffiti’, directed by George Lucas, 1973.

Silver / Getty screen collection

Drucker’s exaggerated and larger style of life is too fitting to deceive the big wrestling icons like Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin, which he did for a number of Mad covers. This also works well for the portrayal of the actor Terminator (and later governor) Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Other funny parodies by Drucker include his opinions on Batman (“Bats-Man”) and very lively portraits such as Popeye and Olive Oyl for the cover of Mad. Drucker also drew iconic horror film monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein and Wolfman monsters.

I just heard that @MADmagazine artist Mort Drucker died yesterday at the age of 91. Mort was a big part of my childhood, I just admired his work.

Once tried to make him do some IDW blankets but he had retired from doing such work. pic.twitter.com/rGd0ifm8pb

– Chris Ryall (@chris_ryall) April 9, 2020

Another sad news … MORT DRUCKER, giants and comic legends have passed. His contribution to the world of cartoons and comics is the work of a true genius. We will miss him but his legacy lives on! pic.twitter.com/9PZANWpHaS

– Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) 9 April 2020

Drucker’s style was immediately recognized as when he drew President Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Lyndon B. Johnson on a balloon on the front cover. Other important historical iconic caricatures include Edgar Allen Poe and Albert Einstein along with actors such as Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando.

MAD Magazine 1968. Artist Mort Drucker died on Wednesday.

Getty

Comic artists and satirists mourn Drucker’s death on Twitter. Creator “Fred and Can” Scott Johnson wrote that he was sad he never got the chance to meet the artist. “Have all kinds of feelings about the death of Mort Drucker, easily inspiring my # 1 as an artist. I hope I have the chance to meet him,” he tweeted.

“Growing up with Mort Drucker. Mad Magazine satires is my master’s class, starting with class 5. Rest in peace,” wrote the tweet author Christopher Moore.