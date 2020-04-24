The Fur Ball Photo Contest is sponsored by the Oswego County Humane Society

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 / 11:38 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 24, 2020 / 11:38 AM EDT

Illustrations by Peter Hamlin .;

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Humane Society’s annual Fur Ball event, which is scheduled for April 25 now, was canceled on Saturday, October 17 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Currently, the Fur Ball Photo Contest convenes, which provides support for the event.

Beautiful parents can post photos of their best friends online.

Business owner Bill Reilly of River Valley end markets in Oswego City will judge for the nomination and select the winners.

Winners will receive prizes including a certificate for professional photography and Nature’s Palette, as well as personalized items like Tote bags, coffee mugs, and mouse pens.

There is also an optional essay competition. Winners of the essay competition will receive gift certificates for the River End Book Store.

The competition ends on Sunday, May 10 at 12 noon.

The conference will contact the winners.

All of these grants will go toward development with the Oswego County Humane Society, foster care, and nursery and nursing home for low-income families.

For competition rules and login go to GoGoPhotoContest.com/OswegoCountyHumane.