The future major in criminal law remains an important priority for UGA

Do you want to attack every day with the latest information on UGA football recruitment? That brings the Intel. The playback here summarizes a recent conversation with 4-star OT Micah Morris from Camden County.

Camden County junior OT Micah Morris has been a major recruit since he was a freshman. Since then it has gotten bigger and better.

Morris is aiming for the soccer game to give him a degree in criminal justice. The fact that he has maintained this college plan for years shows how unusual his focus is on his future goals.

Micah Morris. The bounty hunters. FBI agent. That sounds just as important to him as a longer football career.

It’s fun to imagine a man who looks like Morris works in this area too. Not just on a soccer field.

Morris opened his eyes at the opening in Atlanta last year. He was voted into the top 5 OL / DL trench battles in the spring of his second year. He joined Georgia Signee Tate Ratledge as one of the few young players able to brake the future Clemson 5-star Signee Myles Murphy that day.

It was an interesting off-season. Apart from the fact that you put on a good weight. The 6-foot-5 junior is now up to 335 pounds and looks exactly like the Mauler that appears in his junior film. For this reason, Georgia’s former line coach, Sam Pittman, has given him priority in the 2021 class for years.

Morris should make a commitment in December. He was so sure of his decision, but then the college football off-season happened. This is the one that seems to go on without a snooze button.

Georgia and Auburn switched to the offensive line coach position.

When all of this happened, U.S. Outlook No. 4 OT and No. 44 (247Sports Composite Ratings) pressed the pause button on its pending decision.

“The main thing, of course, was all changes in coaches,” said Micah Morris. .. ”With all of these changes at all of these schools, I really had to reevaluate those schools and find out which places fit me better. Coach aside. I would only be happy as a place. “

He was asked where this approach is now. When he had measured this question, he let out a breath before sharing his answer. It was a long breath.

It was obvious that this stuff wasn’t going to be easy for him.

He plans 1-2 more unofficial visits in March before setting up his official visits. He feels that he has to see Auburn and Florida too. There’s an appointment for Auburn on March 14th, but that’s not set in stone.

“I will start preparing my official visits,” he said. “Then my decision will be made.”

There is a standard timeline.

“At the end of summer at the latest,” he said.

He said he has been to Georgia at least six times now, including a trip in late January.

“My favorite part of this visit was talking to all the coaches again,” he said. “All of the visits I’ve made recently have been about getting to know all the coaches. Just feel the mood and build relationships again. “

He let UGA know where he was with the program.

“I feel like I was definitely a top priority,” he said.

What distinguishes the bulldogs?

“I’m thinking about other things,” he said. “At some point the soccer ball will be over. A degree from a college where you study is exactly what you will earn your money from and will live for the rest of your life. A Georgia degree from Georgia really means a lot. “

“Graduating from Georgia outside of the state of Georgia means a lot. Therefore academics play a big role in my decision. I think Georgia is a great school, both academically and athletically. “

Morris plans to graduate in early December and then enroll in January 2021.

Micah Morris: How did Sam Pittman’s move affect him?

Pittman’s departure did not result in Georgia falling behind one of its other top schools. While this was the case for the 5-star OT Amarius Mims hotel in Bleckley County, it was not the same for Morris.

Mims said Alabama and LSU had allowed it to move forward, but the Bulldogs have since closed that short-lived gap.

Terrence Ferguson, the outstanding representative of Peach County, recently told DawgNation how Pittman’s move had affected him, It sounds like Morris has a similar philosophy.

“I went into the recruitment process because I knew it was obviously a business,” said Morris. “Because at the end of the day the coaches have to change. But you as a player have to go somewhere where you feel comfortable next to the coaches. Coach aside and so on. “

“You have to go into an environment and a place where you feel you can live there for at least four years in order to get quality education and to be in a community where you feel just there to be able to live and not have any worries. When you have reached a point where you feel like a school, you should go there. “

Morris believed that all of his schools were involved in the selection process.

“You are the one who has to spend three or four years there,” he said. “The coaches don’t have to.”

Micah Morris made his first trip back to UGA in January in months. It was his first visit since the Notre Dame game on September 21 last season. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Micah Morris: His final steps on the recruitment path

When the dead time expired in mid-January, he went to three schools: South Carolina, FSU and Georgia.

Count the FSU to schools that now also have revised staff, including a new head coach.

The Gamecocks deserved this first trip because they were its first offering. These three schools, as well as Alabama, Florida and Auburn, should be considered the main candidates for his decision.

When it was time to repeat his trip to Georgia, he chose a unique word for it.

“Refreshing” was the term he used. It was his first time in Athens since Notre Dame’s big win last season.

“It was good to finally come back,” said Morris. “I haven’t been there for a while. I just went back to all my top schools and it was refreshing to come back. Most of the time I sat back and talked to Trainer (Kirby) Smart and Trainer (Matt) Luke to to get a feeling for the current situation and the new game plan. “

Morris discussed Todd Monken’s new offense when he pointed it out. Not just what Matt Luke will bring in Georgia’s new offensive line coach in his first full season.

“I have a feeling that I could definitely fit the scheme they are going to set up and how they will lead the offensive to the Linemen,” he said. “I feel like I could fit.”

Micah Morris: The word he used for Matt Luke

Pittman to Arkansas. Luke to Georgia. As it turns out, the Bulldogs will benefit from an earlier story.

“The crazy thing is that I went to Ole Miss over the summer to camp with part of our (first) and second offensive lines,” he said. “We 10 and a couple of D-Linemen went up there for two or three days and I talked to trainer Luke there every day. So I didn’t press the reset button because Georgia recruited me with trainer Luke. It was just to get to know Luke better. “

Was that one of the better attitudes Georgia could have made regarding its recruitment?

“Yes sir,” he said. “For sure.”

Morris knows Luke’s resume to send players to the NFL, including a previous selection in the first round at Laramie Tunsil.

“Coach Luke knows how to pick up players and develop them from college high school to make them NFL stars,” he said. “In every other position, it’s pretty much the same as you saw when he was head coach at Ole Miss.”

Luke told him that he saw him in a certain position.

“He saw me as a device,” said Morris. “A very athletic device.”

When he was at UGA, he also had a chance to compete with Luke.

“I played with coach Luke Corn Hole,” said Morris with a laugh. “He got lucky.”

It looks like the corn plate treated Luke fairly nicely.

“I have to give it to train Luke there,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. He has some air under things and he has shot a lot of holes.”

He also made notes as he watched Luke train his new bulldogs in The Sugar Bowl.

“I only saw pure energy,” said Morris. “Always live. It would always be full to play for him. “

What will be the building blocks for his later decision?

“Academics will obviously be number one,” he said. “Then the community and the fan base. The camaraderie between other players and finally the effect I can have on the team. “

He’s just looking for a shot.

“I’m not saying I have to come in and start,” he said. “I just want a chance. When I get this real chance, I feel like it’s up to me, and then I have to get everyone out of the way if I want to play. “

Morris is now training to improve his flexibility. It’s a big boost for his senior season.

“I was not 100 percent satisfied with myself and the ability to bend,” he said. “I lift a lot of weights and have always been tight in the back. Since the off-season I have been working on having great hip flexibility and being able to stay low because the low man always wins in football. “

“That is one of the main things for me.”

Check out his highlight film for the 2019 mid-season below.