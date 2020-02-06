“The future of business has feelings”: SAP’s global CMO for the promotion of dedicated companies

SAP is the largest enterprise tech software company in the world, operating in 180 countries and providing 480,000 customers with technologies that range from logistics to marketing resources, automation and finance to much more What it does.

Instead, SAP would rather promote the companies for which it develops software – for those who do good for the world – and let it guide the next innovation for the future, according to Alicia Tillman, the company’s global chief marketing officer.

“Companies that value listening to their customers’ needs will win because the future of business has feelings. This means: The more empathy you have, the better you understand what a customer wants, what he wants, what challenges he is trying to solve and what opportunities are open to him. The more you listen, the more you take this into account, the more you design a strategy, products and services that respond to it. These are the companies that will win, ”she told The Drum at CES in January.

Tillman said SAP was founded in 1972 with the goal of using technology to make the world a better place. “That’s how we go to the market, that’s how we innovate. Above all, our customers want exceptional experiences, enormous value, but they want to buy and work with companies that stand for something and have a purpose, ”she said.

SAP, she continues, sees technology as a pioneer for companies with a purpose and mission that are driven by values ​​and want to help the world run better.

Rather than pushing its own horn, it highlights the companies it sees as contributing to improving the world in a variety of ways. A recent campaign highlighted companies like Vestas Wind Systems, which uses wind energy to make energy more sustainable, and Elephants, Rhinos & People, a non-profit protection agency for the world’s largest creatures.

SAP elephants, rhinos & humans

She and other dedicated companies have been leaders in the print, digital, and video advertising space, stating that they use various SAP technologies to achieve their goals.

SAP Vestas ad

“We focused on companies that focus on solving environmental, economic and social challenges. We introduced a company that is focused on solving the clean water challenge in India, and we have shown how SAP technology is helping to support this mission. We also have a poaching challenge with elephants and rhinos in South Africa and we have shown how SAP technology is used to help the company support its mission.

SAP Vectas display

“We are here to support our customers and their vision to help the world become a better place.” We believe the technology and technology developed by SAP can help, ”said Tillman.

A big challenge for many companies, especially for companies the size of SAP, is keeping up with the data and using it properly. This is one of the reasons why the company acquired a company called Qualtrics last year, which helped companies through an integrated platform that collects data from a variety of sources – surveying technology, social sentiment technology, word of mouth and focus groups, and others Forms of information.

“The more we can absorb and use this information, the more we have the opportunity to create this incredible customer experience and thus create products and services that support it. This acquisition has allowed us to open this new door to the experience and show how you can stand out and how you can shape it, ”she said.

Tillman believes that both technology and marketing innovation takes place when companies listen to and respond to their customers’ needs.

“Companies are often held responsible for the challenges we face in the world – not viewed as empathetic, not in response to consumer requests,” she said.

“I think consumers are demanding change, and I think that the customers who really focus on listening and reacting and building and reacting are the companies that will win. It all comes down to empathy, listening, reacting, reacting and building the value that customers want. “

