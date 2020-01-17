The future of VR expects us to get rid of headphones and bring these ‘Black Mirror’ contact lenses

With what seems to be an oversaturated VR market, there are more headphones out there that everyone claims to offer one thing – it’s better than the other. From a legal point of view, all contact lenses, “smart” or “dumb”, must pass through the FDA in the US.

And excitingly enough, a well-funded startup in California has already been given the name Device Breakthrough Designation, which allows companies to accelerate the development, evaluation and review of products that could help people with life-threatening or debilitating conditions. – The FDA still has the final say on pre-market approval, which must comply with the statutes.

The California startup Mojo Vision has finally shared its five-year project, known as “Mojo Lens”, the first “smart contact lens lens” on the market that promises 4,000 times better impact than any handset currently on the market.

For Mojo Vision, the future is about the “invisible computer system” as WIRED describes it so eloquently. The company, whose founders include industry veterans from Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft, wants to reduce our almost unbreakable attachment and dependence on black mirrors (screens). The idea revolves around less pulling your device out of your pocket, and more to the left and right to enable an “invisible” interface that will provide you with the same information in a split second.

“We want to create a technology that lets you be yourself, lets you look like you. It doesn’t change your appearance. It doesn’t make you act weird while walking down the street,” said Mike Wiemer, co-founder and head of technology at Mojo Vision. “It’s very discreet and honestly, basically, most of the time it doesn’t show you anything.”

It’s all very “black mirror” for me if you will. We have seen this technology already, spreading through various episodes of the Netflix Original Series. But, the company wants you to know, this is not an easy task.

In the first season of Black Mirror, the episode “All Your Story” has a similarly designed smart device, while different, but it represents the same idea of ​​connecting a device to your ears and eyes with the ability to quickly forward and / or to return to your day. Creepy.

While the Mojo Lens contains microelectronics and displays for information sharing, technology requires precisely the right amount of sensors at the right sizes, the power to operate and a display and image sensor. The screen itself, ideally, has 2 million pixels per inch, giving the user four thousand times more clarity than any handset currently on the market.

The possibilities of this kind of technology, whether it is Mojo Vision or another company putting it on the market, are endless. By doing so, you will be able to have directions when walking or even seeing lines in your eyes.

Julian Chokkatu, a writer with WIRED who first covered this technology, showed a prototype contact lens with a built-in screen.

“The screen was, surprisingly, about the size of a dot from an ink pen,” he said. “They say it’s the ‘smallest, densest display ever made’, but they didn’t have a version with all the sensors inside yet. I looked at the original and, as expected, I saw text hanging over the real world.”

Mojo’s weather in the eye.

But Chokkatu also said the experience was nothing new to what he has already seen with current AR and VR glasses from products like Google Glass or Focal. The difference, according to Chokkatu, was that “Focals designs its interface with the glasses, while the Mojo Vision contacts have the screen built into the contact lenses.”

A lens one day … Will your doctor keep an eye out?

One of the most interesting dishes from the Chokkatu prototype review is the company’s confirmation that these lenses are actually best for your vision.

“Mojo Vision places contact lenses for consumers and businesses, but first focuses on the visually impaired or low vision – or vision poor enough that the glasses can’t fix it,” Chokkatu explained.

The investment exceeds $ 100 million for the project. But don’t get too excited as it might be years before we see a release date for technology of this size.