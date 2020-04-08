The future opens up about the effects of drugs and the death of WRLD juice

The future spoke of his reaction to the death of Juice WRLD and said he had a bad influence on the young rapper.

Juice WRLD, real name Jared Higgins, died on December 8 at the Christ Advocate’s Medical Center in Oak Lawn after suffering a cardiac arrest symptom on arrival at Midway Airport in Chicago. Medical experts later determined he died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Speaking to XXL, the future said, “It was great about juice. So far, I’m heartbroken. Rest in peace with WRLD juice. He’s a great artist. He still had a lot to do.”

WRLD juice. Credit: Andy Ford / NME

Earlier, the WRLD juice described how he was credited with “The Future” for presenting it in the lean. “This is the first thing I (Future) said,” Juice said in an interview with Vulture in 2018. “He just looked like” oh. “He apologized.”

Asked if he felt guilty about the issue, Future stressed that it affects not only the rapper.

“So many people who came to me talking about drugs, from rock and roll stars to pop stars,” he said, adding that he may have “drawn more attention to it from my cadence or mine charisma “.

The future acknowledged that it was a “touching situation”, but added: “I, having this influence, just feel … it’s not my intention. My intention was just to be me. I’m just me, and that’s what you get – it’s me. “

Last month (March 28), the future donated masks to medical professionals and coronaviruses through their charitable foundation.

The rapper has joined his charity, the FreeWishes Foundation, with Atlanta Sewing Style to make masks for healthcare providers and patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Atlanta Sewing Style is a community of more than 500 local designers who will create and sow masks before delivering them to local hospitals.