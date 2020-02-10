The game reveals who he entrusted his expensive AF cars to during the Born 2 rap tour: “Take care of my babies while I snap out of my pocket”

West Coast rapper game not only borrows his keys The hip-hop veteran showed on a Born 2 rap tour who he trusted enough to get his chic luxury whips under control.

Big facts: On Monday, the Los Angeles native gave a big greeting to the California Motorsports dealership on the west coast.

S / O @californiamotorsports for taking care of my babies while I’m on this Eurotour. #FlameGang #CaliforniaMotorsports #SenorDeLosCielosTequila #TreesByGame @ amso.creations

A post by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 10, 2020 at 6:51 am PST

Important details: Over the past few days, Game has shared his thoughts about invading major venues in the UK while traveling abroad.

The energy on this tour is getting better and better. I had the best time of my life in Cardiff, Wales last night. Let’s see if Sunderland can keep up … # Born2RapUKTour @ncf_co

A post by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 7, 2020 at 12:44 am PST

London…. until we meet again @ fran.gennari

A post by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 6, 2020 at 3:10 p.m. (PST)

The # Born2Rap tour is only six shows in and turns out to be one of the best tours of my career. The fans who have now become a family forever and a key element in everything I have become since 2004, as well as the energy you have given me, are really what keep me going. I’m thankful forever and when I leave London you just know … Cardiff and the other cities on this tour have big shoes to fill. Let’s go !!! @ncf_co

A post by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 6, 2020 at 3:58 am PST

King of the jungle. 02 Kentish Town Tonite ……. Boy goes out on #LondonTown @jamilnotjamal

A post by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 5, 2020 at 11:27 am PST

There are a couple of shows in my career that I will never forget and the last night will definitely be added to this shirt list. The energy and love were second to none and I will be forever grateful to all who were present. Thank you, best regards – The Game @ncf_co

A post by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on February 4, 2020 at 6:47 am PST

Wait, there’s more: The Los Angeles native recently shared a teaser clip from his show in Manchester, England.

Manchester, England… .. thanks for the incredible energy last night !!! Show # 1 was really a blessing … Portsmouth, see you later! # Born2RapUKTour #TreesByGame #SenorDeLosCielosTequilla @ncf_co

A post by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 30, 2020 at 11:25 p.m. PST

Before you go: Game popped up on social media a few days ago to show how much he loves each other at a Born 2 rap concert in Los Angeles.

I never start a tour without the first show at home. Los Angeles, I’m thankful forever. Many thanks to @ncf_co for documenting the background and the show. My nigga @moneygangworldwide for compiling. Many thanks to all dope fans who came to show love. S / O my brothers @mozzy @dopeitsdom @ dsmoke7 & @sincerelytobi for the show … & my entire band @ thefurnaceband … @sunnyis_justliv @chller @moeroy @dontmindifiduke @buddaonbass @lifeoftitus. Also @leauxsteez @lexgiana & @stylelikekay for the clean looks … Last night was a great start for this tour and I can’t wait to see all my British / European fans from next week. # Born2Rap #Prolific #SenorDeLosCielosTequila #TreesByGame #GrammyWeekend

A post by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on January 26, 2020 at 11:11 am PST

