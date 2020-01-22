“The Game: Towards Zero” Premieres give MBC a boost + “Woman Of 9.9 Billion” keeps top spot

MBC “The Game: Towards Zero” was presented with better grades than its predecessor.

“The Game: Towards Zero” premiered on January 22 at 9 p.m. KST. In terms of national average scores, episode 1 recorded 2.7% and episode 2, 3.8%. This is an increase from the final marks of its predecessor in the same time slot, “Love with Flaws” (2.3 and 2.9%).

The second half of the first also had ratings of 4.2% in the metropolitan area, the most watched moment in the episodes recording ratings of 6.2%.

Released an hour later, KBS’s “Woman of 9.9 Billion” continued to hold its lead at the top of its time slot with scores of 8.6 and 9.2%. SBS, which broadcasts the variety show “Because I want to talk” in this time slot, recorded scores of 4.0 and 4.2%.

Check out the first episode of “The Game: Towards Zero” here …

Watch now

… And the last episode of “Woman of 9.9 Billion” here…

Watch now

… And “Because I want to speak” here!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?