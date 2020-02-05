The gap between potential and data promise: The Drum Programmatic Punch UK

Last year it was a pleasure for me to take part in the “Data, Data, Data” event in London. Despite our different perspectives from different areas of the industry, I noticed that there was remarkable agreement in our panel about the challenges that this part of the marketing industry faces. The problems that advertisers face when collecting and using audience data to improve marketing performance are only one thing: the gap between the hypothetical potential of data and the somewhat different, practical reality.

As with all great visions, the potential to be able to address individual consumers to scale and in a targeted manner sounds extremely attractive. Yet the everyday reality is that so much of the data used is not nearly as accurate as is claimed and very often is not implemented properly. As we discussed on the panel, it’s like the big vision of £ 350m a week for the NHS that was painted white on the side of Boris’ big red bus during the EU referendum. In principle, it sounded great and undoubtedly proved to be the election winner. The reality after more than three years is pretty nuanced. There’s a lot more devil in the details.

In the panel, I did not collect my observations from the perspective of a theoretical consultant. I have built extensive digital advertising capabilities for companies like Sky and AOL over the past twenty years. And at Ebiquity, all employees of Ex-Trading Desk, DMP and Adtech do the work for advertisers. We base our observations on this practical experience.

In programmatic media trading, large and small companies regularly discuss the transformative advantages of data. However, based on our experience with some of the world’s largest and most advanced advertisers, the data barely comes up to the promise. One of the very real challenges for advertisers is that companies that sell services and solutions focus too much on a theoretical upward movement or never mention the risks, disadvantages, and limitations. This is similar to how politicians formulate arguments to support the desired outcome of votes. For this reason, fact-checking services on both sides of the Atlantic have increased significantly in recent years.

The unspoken risks and disadvantages of programmatic include the increasing decline in cookies and the fact that the dominant walled garden platforms refuse to allow independent validation of their data accuracy. Regulatory pressure – the GDPR in action, the upcoming entry into force of the California Consumer Protection Act and the new EU data protection directive – are accelerating the end of the cookie. This also applies to changes to privacy settings in most major browsers. Safari, Chrome and Firefox. However, many leading companies continue to sell audio data products and services as if nothing has changed in the ecosystem in the past five years, and we are seeing a boost to increase audience-led purchases by 2020 without the necessary strategies to mitigate them risks.

The work we recently did with clients shows that the dream of using audience data is not an efficient increase in sales. In many cases, it offers a lower return on investment than other, more traditional options. If it continues like this, only the number and intensity of the difficult questions of the CFO will be increased.

Do not get me wrong. Not everything about Programmatic is doom and gloom, and we were by no means completely bleak in the “Data, Data, Data” panel of Programmatic Punch. But what we want is a much more realistic discussion – and one that balances potential and upside with risk and downside, much like it has to be said about consumer investment products that they offer opportunities that can go down as well as up.

At the end of the session, I was asked whether self-regulation is required in the program. I replied with the question of whether they believe that the energy industry should be regulated in relation to climate change or whether they can regulate themselves. Like all rhetorical questions, there was no need to answer it. And so programmatic also needs independent supervision for me, for exactly the same reasons as the energy, banking and politics sectors: to ensure that increasing economic pressure, sales and profits does not lead to behavior that is negative could affect the customer.

Tim Hussain, global director, Ebiquity Tech

