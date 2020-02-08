The Gates Foundation has pledged $ 100 million to fight the coronavirus

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced on Wednesday a new $ 100 million pledge to fight the coronavirus epidemic worldwide.

“The funding will help to increase detection, isolation and treatment efforts, protect vulnerable populations and develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics,” said a Seattle-based foundation press release. At the end of January, $ 10 million was pledged to fight the virus. This number is included in the last total.

The corona virus has infected over 28,000 people in China and killed at least 560 people since December. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus has spread to at least 26 other countries and areas, although around 99% of cases remain in China.

In its announcement, the Gates Foundation announced it would allocate $ 20 million to detect, isolate, and treat people with the novel corona virus. Funds will go to multilateral organizations, including WHO and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and to health agencies in China and other high-risk countries.

The rest of the funds are to “help health authorities cover initial labor and care costs, while international agencies and national governments provide the funds needed to fund ongoing operations,” the foundation said.

The Gates Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to fight and prevent past health crises.

In recent weeks, philanthropic organizations have committed to help as demand for rapid response to the coronavirus epidemic has increased.

The Jack Ma Foundation, founded by the Chinese billionaire and co-founder of the Alibaba Group and named after him, pledged $ 14.4 million to fight the outbreak at the end of January. The funds flow mainly into vaccine research at Chinese institutions. Other big names that donate millions include online grocery company Meituan Dianping, logistics subsidiary Cainiao Global, and the Tencent Charity Foundation. Alibaba’s payment and health subsidiary also offers credit and free services to those affected.

Billionaires and businesses can benefit from their philanthropy. Critics of the philanthropic model have argued that the private sector is not a reliable alternative to push for well-funded governments that are responsible and responsible for public health.

“These companies want to donate money and services to help the victims of the outbreak as the positive publicity will make them a good idea,” said Kenny Ng Lai-yin, a securities strategist with Hong Kong-based broker Everbright Sun Hung Kai. told Yahoo News. “This will support their future development in mainland consumers and other sectors.”

Popular actors, singers, and other celebrities have sent face mask and money support to charities in Wuhan and other virus-stricken areas of China. In late January, Zhu Yilong, a Chinese actor from Wuhan, donated approximately $ 145,000 to the Wuhan Benevolent General Association, the New Straits Times reported in Malaysia.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization launched a new strategic preparation and response plan, requesting $ 675 million in funding. Most of the money goes to high-risk countries.