The gay porn studio is finally able to make it because of the complexity of the coronavirus

Many organizations and businesses have been forced to shut down the foreseeable future as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, and the porn industry is at a disadvantage.

Gay porn studio Charged Media – which publishes Say Uncle’s movie page including Family D ** k, Brother Crush, Latin Leche, Young Perps, Missionary Missionaries, Goddesses, and Yes Father – has announced the suspension of production due to COVID-19 .

In a statement seen by The Advocate, the CEO of Charged Media said: “We encourage everyone affected by COVID-19.”

“While we wish we could continue to create amazing pornography for our fans, the health and safety of our co-workers, as well as our brand, is our first priority.”

But not all bad news. The production company revealed that Say Uncle’s subscribers are not left without new features – they will be releasing a free library with no words “for customers to enjoy the new content they love”.

Other studios with homosexual pornography, including MEN.com, Sean Cody and Lucas Entertainment, have not yet announced whether they will stop production due to the ongoing epidemic.

COVID-19 has changed globally, all shutdowns done in an effort to reduce the spread.

The closure of the gay community is not the only part that will affect the LGBT + community – 75 celebrations have been canceled because of the epidemic, which is likely to come.

People in affected countries are asked to isolate themselves if they come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and everyone is asked to engage in fraud.

And, of course, people are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and for 20 minutes to try to spread the virus.