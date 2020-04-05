The general surgeon directs managers to the efforts of the corona

Vice admiral Jerome Adams, the US General Surgeon, spoke to me Chuck Todd on the meeting of the press on the importance of each in each state according to the national guidelines for social exclusion to ensure that each state will play its own role in leveling the curve and stopping the spread of corona.

There are some states that have not issued residence orders at home, and Todd asked Adams what he would advise those governors.

Adam stressed the White House guidelines for “30 days to slow down the spread”, urging everyone to follow that:

“I’ve talked to a lot of these governors, and here I tell them. Let’s see what I have to say now. Next week will be Pearl Harbor. It’s 9/11. It’s going to be the hardest time for many Americans. throughout our lives and we really need to understand that if we want to level the curve and move to the other side, everyone has to do their part. 90% of Americans do their part, even in states where they don’t. they had shelter. But if you can’t give us 30 days, governors, give us a week, give us what you can, so that we don’t flood our health systems next week and let’s reconsider this point. We all want you to understand, you have to be Rosie the Riveter. You have to do your part. “

