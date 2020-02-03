The geopolitical consequences of the Coronavirus outbreak

WARSAW – What if the worst scenarios regarding Wuhan corona virus occur and the disease exceeds the measures taken by the international community and China itself? The new epidemic in China could culminate this month. With this in mind, let’s think about the possible geopolitical and geoeconomic ramifications.

The outbreak of the corona virus coincided with an economic slowdown as China struggled with rising debt, a slowdown in domestic demand, and aggressive US tariffs. The GDP growth rate of 6.1 percent for 2019 was close to the target corridor of Beijing and significantly below the previous year’s value of 6.6 percent. On January 15, China and the United States signed an interim trade agreement that marks the first step towards the end of the US-China trade war. The celebration was short-lived, however, when the severity of the coronavirus became clear days later.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, is located in the center of the Chinese industrial heartland. While the Chinese economy weakened in 2019, Wuhan saw higher growth at 7.8 percent. Wuhan’s prospects for 2020 were also good. As the Hubei government noted, “Over 300 of the world’s 500 leading companies are based in Wuhan. The number of newly added high-tech companies reached a record high with a net increase of around 900. “

Beijing has shown that it is able to mobilize millions of people to curb the virus while isolating millions of others from their families and friends. The province of Hubei with 58 million inhabitants is essentially cut off from the entire country. Compare Wuhan to California, or Silicon Valley to be precise, and imagine the damage the national and global economy would suffer if the state were shut down for weeks.

In a less dramatic scenario where Beijing will soon triumph over the virus, the harm to the Chinese and global economy may not be as great. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, China’s retail sales growth bottomed out at 4.3 percent, but promptly rebounded to 9.7 percent growth in the third quarter. Similarly, passenger traffic declined 42 percent and 22 percent, respectively, in May and June 2003 before recovering in September. However, there is a possibility that the outbreak will seriously damage the Chinese economy and consequently the global economy.

Andrew Milligan, director of global strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “Even if the authorities get a grip on this outbreak, there will be an economic shock in the short term.” But he added, “This is a far cry from that Outlook for global markets will be significantly different. It is still early. “However, many financial experts believe that short-term investors can be adversely affected by the political and economic impact of the corona virus.

The Economist Intelligence Unit estimates that the Coronavirus outbreak in China could cut real GDP growth by 0.5 to 1 percentage points in 2020. The first economic victims were air carriers and travel companies; The travel and tourism industry is hit hard. However, some industries such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and automotive could benefit from this. The EIU forecast growth rate for China was 5.9 percent, and if the epidemic reaches SARS status, Chinese GDP could drop to 4.9 percent.

It should be noted that Chinese GDP in 2003 was $ 1.6 billion compared to $ 14.3 trillion in 2019. In 2003, the Chinese economy was the seventh largest. It is now the second largest economy in the world. China’s role in the world market is essential.

In addition to purely humanitarian motives, Beijing is trying to fight the most dangerous consequences of the epidemic so as not to cause another major blow to the economy, as was the case in 2003. The numbers show how big the consequences could be. In 2019, during the Chinese New Year holiday, retailer and restaurant operator profits exceeded $ 148 billion and tourism sales exceeded $ 76 billion.

However, the consequences will go deeper than loss of revenue. Since 2010, China has started to think about international prestige in terms of soft power, particularly in terms of training and attracting talented people from around the world. China has worked hard to change its image and invited as many foreign students and talented professionals as possible. According to the Chinese Ministry of Education, there are 21,371 foreign students in Hubei Province alone.

Now, China’s overall success in attracting foreign talent over the past decade could be wiped out by the spread of this virus. European and North American countries have initiated the process of evacuating their nationals from Wuhan, where a quarantine is in effect. When the corona virus reaches mass size in other provinces, we will experience organized flights from China to an unprecedented extent, especially to western countries.

The corona virus is spreading amid the US-China trade war and a general slowdown in the Chinese economy. To meet this major challenge, China needs to mobilize the resources of the entire country and its 1.4 billion people. Yet these resources must now be redirected to tackle the epidemic that could eventually “hibernate” the Chinese economy and even require a temporary withdrawal from world politics. The geopolitical and economic consequences could be enormous in the near future if Beijing considers temporary solitude to be the best measure.

As cruel as it sounds, the United States is the greatest beneficiary of the crisis. The economic slowdown in China will continue, and it is still unclear how strongly the crisis will affect. The balance of power could temporarily shift in favor of the United States. Groups of sovereign countries are currently striving for an independent foreign policy that often contradicts the US vision. Iran, China, Russia and now Turkey in particular are certain that all members will be able to resist the Americans and the West in general if they join an “axis”. However, if a country, particularly the China-Russia-Iran tripartite axis, is ousted, the global balance of power would work in favor of the West.

Voices have been heard saying that the virus was made artificially to harm China, and conspiracy theories will only increase. For example, Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky claimed that the virus was “certainly” developed by the Americans to target China. Such theories are not new. A colonel from the Chinese Air Force accused the US government of triggering the H7N9 bird flu virus into China as an act of biological warfare. The opposite version of this theory – that the corona virus stems from a “covert biological weapons program” in China and the Wuhan Institute of Virology – is also widespread on social media.

Such conspiratorial thinking may sound ridiculous, but if the virus mainly harms China, Beijing may not be willing to accept that it is a natural event. If Russia has had a feeling of insecurity for centuries, we are now experiencing the birth of a new great power with such feelings. If China masters this challenge, it will emerge stronger and more consolidated than before.

At the same time, the rest of the world is responding with a growing flood of xenophobia against Chinese and other East Asians, as many people around the world do not differentiate between the Asian nations. There are numerous reports in the media about the backlash and the stigma against Chinese and the Chinese diaspora (Canadians, French, Americans, etc.).

French citizens of Asian descent in particular have complained about abuses in public transport. This inspired the use of the “I’m not a virus” hashtag. It is now obvious that if the corona virus is not stopped, we will experience more xenophobia towards the Chinese people, which in turn will fuel the flames of nationalism and terrorism. Resentment in China.

The slowdown in the world’s second largest economy will not leave anyone untouched. Even if the corona virus is successfully blocked in the rest of the world, the global economy coughs and chokes together with China.

Ridvan Bari Urcosta is an analyst at Geopolitical Futures. © 2020, The Diplomat; Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC