The German court starts the first torture process in Syria

Two suspected members of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s security service received allegations of torture and sexual assault on Thursday against a German court, in what lawyers say is the first trial for war crimes by agents of the Syrian government.

Anwar R., a former intelligence officer who filed for asylum in Germany six years ago after leaving Syria, is charged with 58 murders in a Damascus prison, where prosecutors say at least 4,000 opposition activists are were tortured in 2011 and 2012.

Gray-haired with a bald patch and wearing a mustache, glasses and a dark sweater, he sat quietly behind a glass cubicle erected according to the hygiene rules adopted by the court against the coronavirus epidemic. The allegations read included at least one rape and multiple sexual assaults.

The second suspect, Eyad A., 43, accused of facilitating the torture of at least 30 opposition activists arrested after an anti-Assad rally in 2011, covered his face with the hood of his gray jacket while sitting in court. It arrived in Germany in April 2018.

Arab interpreters repeated the allegations to the suspects, identified by their names only under German privacy laws.

No international court

Activists hailed the trial as a first step towards justice for thousands of Syrians who claim to have been tortured in government structures after attempts to establish an international tribunal for Syria have failed.

Assad’s government denies torturing prisoners.

“The defendants are accused of being members of the Syrian intelligence directorate-general,” said Petra Zimmermann, spokesman for the Koblenz Regional Superior Court. “Anwar R. is believed to have been the head of an investigative unit in Department 251 who was responsible for Damascus. Systematic torture of prisoners is believed to have occurred in this prison and was aware of it.”

German prosecutors say Anwar R. oversaw the interrogations before leaving Syria in 2012. He arrived in Germany in 2014.

They brought the case under the laws of universal jurisdiction that allow Germany to try crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world. International lawyers have said they believe it is the first case against suspected Assad government officials for such crimes.

Attempts by Western powers to establish an international tribunal for Syria have been blocked by Russia and China at the United Nations Security Council. Syria is also not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

I hope for similar processes in Europe

About a dozen Syrian refugees and human rights activists displayed banners outside the court with the words “Assad’s Syria is a state of torture” and “Assad in The Hague”.

Activists and survivors hope that the trial will open doors to similar trials in other European countries such as Norway, which have similar universal jurisdiction laws and where former members of the Syrian security services are believed to live.

“It has been a great challenge for our clients to come out and talk about these crimes for the first time ever,” said lawyer Patrick Kroker, head of the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), which claims 16 Syrians in the proceedings.

“We hope that they will be heard all over the world and that there will be a first trial that hopes to send a signal to Damascus.”