When Toronto lawyer and former NDP provincial candidate Julian Heller told me that his grandfather had scored the most goals in a single football game for Germany in the history of that country, I switched to my “British mode”. Another Canadian who just doesn’t understand football, I thought, and probably mistaken it for something completely different. Then the man’s story surfaced and is as moving as anything I’ve ever heard in sporting folklore.

Heller’s grandfather was Gottfried Fuchs, who played for Germany for the first time at the age of 18, performed for his country several times and would have done it more often without the First World War. He won the Iron Cross for his bravery in this bloodbath, but only after he actually scored an incredible 10 goals against Russia at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm. This not only remains a German record, but nobody had scored more goals until an Australian named Archie Thompson. and with all due respect that was not against Russia, but against American Samoa!

Fuchs played between 1904 and 1920 for the Düsseldorfer SC 1899 and the Karlsruher FV and won the German championship title in 1910. In the years before 1914, he was perhaps the best center forward or striker in the world.

Gottfried Fuchs in action (Alamy)

But there is another aspect to all of this. Fuchs was a Jew in a Germany that at that time boasted the most assimilated and successful Jewish community in the world. He was also not the only Jewish player in the German national team at that time. His close friend Julius Hirsch was also a gifted soccer player, and the two men were outstanding at the time.

It is very well documented how many German Jews perceived the rise of National Socialism as a heinous but short-term problem that their fellow citizens could certainly not tolerate for long. This was the land of Jewish sports heroes and decorated warriors, the country would surely come to its senses, and Hitler was a clown that the generals would soon deal with. Looking back can be grotesque.

Until 1937, Fuchs recognized that the situation was unsolvable and moved to Switzerland with his family. After a year they were expelled and came to Paris. They left there in May 1940 when German troops invaded France and came to Montreal a few weeks later.

His dear friend Julius Hirsch refused to believe that the darkness would or could be maintained. He had served in the German army during World War I, fought for four years, and won the Iron Cross like Fuchs. His brother had even died fighting for his country in 1916. Hirsch was convinced that his marriage to a non-Jewish woman, the victims of his family for the nation, and his position as a star in German sport would give him immunity. He spent some time in Paris in 1938, where Fuchs asked him to leave Germany. He declined, returned, and was deported to Auschwitz in March 1943. There he was murdered in May 1945. His wife was not arrested, but his children were sent to concentration camps in 1944 and were able to survive. Her children, Julius Hirsch’s grandchildren, still live in Germany.

“My grandfather was a very humble man and spoke little about his past and didn’t go into it,” says Julian Heller. “I remember, however, that he told them he would never forgive them for treating his friend Hirsch and would never forgive them for what they did to him.”

Julian Heller and Julius Hirsch’s grandson Andreas Hirsch in Karlsruhe in 2017. Gottfried Fuchs Platz borders Julius Hirsch Strasse and overlooks the field. (Courtesy of Julian Heller)

The records of both men were deleted from the records of the German Football Association between 1933 and 1945, and although this organization had admitted a little cowardice and cooperation, it took many years for something to be said or done explicitly.

It was former player and national coach Sepp Herberger who started the process. He was a legend in German football and had to struggle with the shame of his and his past for a long time because he had joined the NSDAP in 1933. In 1972, shortly before the Olympic Games in Munich, he asked the German football authorities to officially invite Gottfried Fuchs to the German game against Russia. They refused and argued that this would create an “unfortunate precedent”. Herberger was disgusted and sent his own letter to Fuchs, personally invited him and apologized. Fuchs died of a heart attack shortly before the letter arrived.

Many years later, Julian Heller was invited to Berlin to celebrate a prize named after Julius Hirsch to combat racism and anti-Semitism and to apologize for previous actions. “We saw a game in the Berlin Olympic Stadium,” says Heller. “We were just a few steps away from the box Hitler had been standing on in 1936. It was, as you might say, a rather disturbing experience.”

Nobody scored 10 goals. But then the really big Gottfried Fuchs didn’t play.

