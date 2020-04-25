The Germans denounce the locking of Covid-19

German police wearing riot gear and masks clashed on Saturday with dozens of protesters demonstrating in central Berlin against the coronavirus lockdown on public life.

The protesters shouted “I want my life to come back” and held up signs with slogans such as “Protect constitutional rights”, “Freedom is not everything except freedom, everything is nothing” and “Dad , what is a kiss? “

Police said they had arrested more than 100 people.

Some protesters tried to distance themselves from each other, sitting on the ground and wearing masks, but others gathered.

Like dozens of countries around the world, Germany has put in place strict restrictions on public activity to slow the transmission of Covid-19 – imposing its lockdown on March 17.

The demonstrators distributed newspapers entitled Democratic Resistance which claimed that the coronavirus was an attempt to take power by spreading fear. Newspapers have quoted 127 doctors worldwide who question the need for strict lockdowns.

Police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said permission had been granted for a newspaper distribution campaign, but health officials had not authorized a public demonstration.

“During periods of coronavirus and in accordance with the rules of containment, we are obliged to prevent a gathering,” said Mr. Cablitz. He added that 180 police officers were on duty.

The German Constitutional Court ruled earlier this month that people have the right to demonstrate if they respect the rules of social distancing. The move came after pro-democracy activists claimed the lockout violated freedom of assembly.

Riot police escort a protester wrapped in a banner that says War, Peace, Freedom, Slavery, Ignorance, Strength – a quote from the George Orwell novel of 1984. Photo: EPA

On Saturday, some protesters sat peacefully on the ground at a distance from each other, holding white roses in reference to the White Rose resistance movement against the Nazis.

Why does Germany have a low death rate?

“We are here today. . . to defend our opinion. For the protection of the constitutional rights, the freedom and especially the freedom of expression, declared a woman holding a rose which gave its name only Sandra.

Germany has the fifth highest number of Covid-19 cases behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France. However, he kept deaths relatively low after early and extensive testing.

Encouraged by lower infection rates, the government authorized reopening of small shops on Monday, as well as car and bicycle dealers and bookstores, but social distancing rules remain in effect until May 3.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has increased from 2,055 to 152,438 and the number of deaths has increased from 179 to 5,500, data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases showed on Saturday – a second day of deceleration in cases and deaths. – Reuters