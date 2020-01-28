The “ghost town” at the end of the London Underground line which is at the “breaking point”

London is a thriving city open 24 hours a day, where many flock every year.

Tourists flock to explore incredible sites and outings, as well as career-oriented job seekers hoping to make their mark in the capital.

Along with the bustling areas comes one of London’s most iconic features – the London Underground. The extensive metro network connects different parts of the city – but some areas are left out.

Welcome to the main street at the end of the District line which claims it is a “breaking point”.

The traders are struggling so much, that one even plans to pay the parking of its customers, after the costs were increased in summer.

Until June (2019), parking was free at Upminster High Street in Havering for up to half an hour. However, a charge has been put in place, charging customers £ 1.50 for one hour, with a maximum stay allowed for three hours.

Recently, local councilors voted on whether or not to maintain the parking charge, and they voted in favor of it with a majority of 26 to 24.

Business owners have noticed a change in the number of people who visit and spend money with them, and say it “kills the main street”.

Our sister site EssexLive visited the city to discover the region on the verge of extinction.

“It kills us”

Swan Books announced its closure after 83 years and blamed parking fees

(Image: Ricci Fothergill)

Some business owners on the main street said they had seen the number of people visiting the city decrease significantly. Now that their attendance is lower, it has also affected their turnover.

Recently, Swan Books, a store that has been on the main street for 83 years, announced its closure and blamed the parking fees for their fate.

Julie Benge, 66, works in the hair and the body on the main street.

She said: “It kills us and the main street.

“It’s a ghost town around here now, there is hardly anyone or trampling.

“I have noticed that since the parking fee came into effect, it was very busy.

“We have been running a business for a long time, nothing has broken us so far. But we wonder if it will be the last drop.”

Business owner Julie Barwick says charges have resulted in fewer visitors

(Image: Ricci Fothergill)

Floral Affairs owner Julie Barwick said parking fees have meant that far fewer people are visiting the city and that this has strained her business.

The 62-year-old said: “It affected the business enormously, we noticed it right away.

“I have seen a 40% drop in attendance since the charges were brought in.

“We have seen people disappear, we have always seen people here walking their dogs but these people are no longer there.”

She still places orders over the phone, but misses lower sales because attendance has declined.

There is a selection of “ready to buy” items posted outside the store that Julie said she is no longer selling as much due to the lack of passersby.

She added: “Many people only visit once a week now rather than interrupt frequently.

“It most certainly causes difficulties for stores.

“It was a very busy street, but it is no longer the case.”

Parking fees

Buyers get 30 minutes of free parking, but no longer

(Image: Ricci Fothergill)

One of the biggest problems for store owners was the new cost of parking.

They said that when people could park for free for 30 minutes, customers often visited small stores.

However, now that the minimum price is £ 1.50, they claim that fewer people are visiting and could travel elsewhere.

The director of Vape & Juice, who wanted to be anonymous, said that people did not want to spend so much money on a short trip to town.

He said, “I think it’s the price that discourages people.

“I do not understand why they withdrew the free 30 minutes.

“If it was a pound rather than £ 1.50, I don’t think people would care as much, that 50p would make a big difference, and a lot of people will just put £ 2.”

“I understand they may have to charge, I just don’t understand why it should be so much.”

He says he became so frustrated with the parking fees that he even thought of giving money to customers who can prove they paid to park there.

He described his market as a “niche” and said that the charges hadn’t hit him as hard as the others, but he was still shocked to see the street in trouble.

“If the money went to a good thing or came back to us, I don’t think people would care so much about it,” he said.

“It’s frustrating to have even had to consider paying for parking people, but I just think that if I do, they could also go and spend in other stores.”

Julie Benge of Hair and Body also believes that the cost of parking is what puts some people off.

She said, “The people who came here every day will not pay to do it now.

“I think if there were 30 minutes free and then it was a pound an hour after that we would see a lot more people.

“It was very important, it ran the main street.

“The accusation was the last drop for the bookstore, and I think there will be more stores closing before too long.

Julie Benge said people are not ready to pay fees

(Image: Ricci Fothergill)

“We have dropped our sales since its introduction, so there is a clear correlation.”

Julie explained how sad she was to no longer see her regular customers, the elderly and retirees coming most of the time.

She said, “We have a lot of elderly people who came here every day.

“It was their routine and a social activity for them, they don’t come anymore so they miss.

“They came in and talked for a while, put the world on the line,” said Julie.

Visitors are now charged £ 1.50 per hour

(Image: Ricci Fothergill)

“I have had so many people thanking me for spending time talking to them, I might be the only person they spoke to that day.

“Coming to the stores gave them a reason to get up in the morning.”

Julie said that the future of the main street is something that worries her.

She said, “I would like to come back in 30 years and see what is really left here.”

Another business owner, who did not want to be named, explained how all of the main street banks had closed over time, which means buyers can now be forced to go elsewhere.

Then she added: “I just accepted it now, nothing will change.

“We’re online, so we’re keeping pace. People’s buying habits have changed and as a small business, you have to adapt to it.”

Fears for the main street

The future of the main street is uncertain

(Image: Ricci Fothergill)

Several stores explained how they almost felt like they were being pushed away.

The Vape & Juice official said he believed the advisers did not understand the damage that parking fees could cause.

He said, “I feel like they’re disconnected from us.

“They don’t work in stores, so they have no idea what it does to us.

“This area is charming, the people are charming. The only problem is the parking,” he added.

The Havering Council has issued a statement on parking problems, stating that the proceeds are used to invest in borough roads and sidewalks.

Environmental Cabinet member Osman Dervish said: “The load changes have been made so that we can invest more in our roads and sidewalks, which residents have told us is a major concern.

“Even with the new rates, the cost of parking in Havering remains competitive compared to our neighbors.

“At the same time, we continue to listen to the concerns of residents and businesses and work with them to find a long-term solution.”

