The Ghost Wolves: new single / video and tour dates

Dirty Water Records announces the release of the newest songs from Austin, TX’s The Ghost Wolves. “Let’s Go To Mars” will be available worldwide 7 February on 7 “vinyl and digitally.

Formed in 2010 and since then hardly have time to sit, make, make and record The Ghost Wolves a dizzying clip. By combining rock n ‘roll, punk rock, garage and blues with electronic elements, the duo has built a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in the modern rock n’ roll underground, which has been touring internationally for almost 8 years, with nearly 1000 shows between them in 23+ countries, including most of Western Europe, the US, the UK and Japan.

Carley and drummer Jonny Wolf have been married for seven years. Rock n ‘roll is their genre, but the Austin-Texas based duo explores a wider range of sounds than just the guitar and drums. Jonny is holding an analog synthesizer and a cassette gearbox behind his set, often reaching out with a drumstick to break the keys or turn a knob. Space rays, low rumble, band noise and other unidentifiable sounds roll over Carley’s thundering string of guitar tones and helium-tone vocal lines. She recently scored a performance as a cartoon character in a children’s program, in which she played the singer of a teenage punk band. “It was a dream come true.” She notes with her natural voice from Betty Boop.

The name Ghost Wolves comes from a family history on Carley’s side. “I grew up with a pack of wolf hybrid and northern dogs on my parents’ farm in central Texas, in the hilly country. We would immediately have a couple, sometimes 11 or 12. My father is a kind of animal whisperer and saves them from bad situations because they are not great pets for most people, but with a lot of love and space to run, they became members of our family. “Carley remembers.” When we started the band, we took some of them on tour. They are our mascots, security, sales people and best friends on the road. And when they die, we really feel it, we miss them so much. “

An uncontrolled fire or explosion, perhaps the perfect way to describe the experience of seeing The Ghost Wolves play live. No two shows are the same, and the audience is just as much a participant as they are paying guests of the band. Carley Wolf constantly involves them, urges them to sing and dance, and sets up their amplifiers harder, while Jonny hits the drums harder and harder, until all those present get into a feverish trance and the walls of the club seem to be ready to fall apart. “If we don’t walk on the stage soaked with sweat, it was a bad performance,” says Jonny. “That’s how we gauge whether we’ve done badly or done well. Because of our sweat levels.”

Watch the video for Let’s Go To Mars below:

The Ghost Wolves go on a European tour from the end of the month to support the single.

Europe 2020

01/31/2020 – Lüdenscheid, DE – Panoptikum

01/02/2020 – Utrecht, NL – DBs

05/02/2020 – Brighton, UK – Hope and Ruin

06/02/2020 – Bristol, UK – Elmer’s

07/02/2020 – London, UK – The Finsbury

08/02/2020 – Groningen, NL – Vera

11/02/2020 – Osnabrück, DE – Whiskeys

12/02 / 2020- Koln, DE – Sonic Ballroom

14/02/2020 – Essen, DE – Freak show

15/02/2020 – Finnentrop, DE – Blaues Hays

02/16/2020 – Mannheim, DE – Blau

02/02/2020 – Torino, IT – Blah Blah

20/02/2020 – Castiglion Fiorentino, Arezzo, IT – Velvet Underground

21/02/2020 – Madonna dell’albero, Ravenna, IT – Bronson Cafe

22/02/2020 – Roma, IT – Trenta Formiche

23/02/2020 – Rapolano Terme, Siena, IT – Cacio e Pere

Find The Ghost Wolves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

All words by Nathan Whittle. Find his Louder Than War archive here.

