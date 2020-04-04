The girls dance with their beloved grandfather as they socially distinguish themselves

A young girl and her grandfather in Nashville, Tennessee, do not allow the coronavirus pandemic to be completely separated.

Six-year-old Kira Neely loves her grandfather, Marvin, so socially distraught guidelines have been difficult for her, according to her mother, Sherrie.

“It’s been a really special relationship because if not, it would just be the two of us. Having mom and dad next door was a wonderful thing for Kira because our family is bigger,” she said.

Despite the separation, Kira has come up with creative ways to get in touch with his grandparents, such as kicking a ball back and forth through the yard or making a drawing and hanging it on a window to make them look.

On Saturday, the little girl decided to dance with her grandfather on the street separating their two homes, and footage of the event has since caught the internet by storm.

Sherrie posted the video on her Facebook page with a caption that read: “Kira loves her ‘father’ and now they have started dancing every day as the virus keeps them separate.”

“My father will turn 81 next month and I have never seen him dance, but he really does make great efforts and he makes special moves !!!! I’m sure the workers think we are crazy !!!” she wrote.

In the video, the Jackson Five’s “ABC” performed in the background as the two danced together.

At one point, Kira stopped and motioned for her grandfather, who then started jumping and spinning as a close person watched.

When it came to Kira’s turn, she performed some fantastic footwork and even provided a handstand while the song went on.

Shortly afterwards, the two started dancing again together and Kira smiled at the camera just before the video was over.

“She really liked the challenge and she had her play face and my dad immediately embraced it,” said Sherrie, adding that his father would do anything for his precious granddaughter.

“Dancing was not one of those things, but I was surprised at how good it was,” he concluded.