The goal is to increase salaries for workers, bonuses during the virus pandemic

Target will provide employees with pay increases, bonuses, and paid leave to help through the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Friday.

“We continue to experience incredible demand in our business and the ability of Target to help our guests in unprecedented time would not be possible without the strength of our team,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

The press release continued:

Recognizing the significant contributions that its front-line members are playing during an incredible time of need, Target (NYSE: TGT) announced today that it will increase its industry-leading salary by $ 2 an hour up to to May 2 at least. , Target offers a new option for all team members who are 65 years of age, pregnant or those with underlying medical conditions to access paid leave. Target’s latest investments include the bonuses paid to front-line team members, including, for the first time, bonuses for up to 20,000 in-store team managers who manage individual departments at their stores nationwide. .

In addition, the company will also donate $ 1 million to the Supply Fund of members of the target team, which aims to help employees affected by unforeseen difficulties.

“Founded in 2018, the fund has supported hundreds of troubled team members throughout the year, and Target will equal up to an additional $ 1 million in contributions from team members who are looking to help their teammates. they need it, “the statement continued. .

On Tuesday, the company announced that it would reduce store hours and close at 9pm. every day to provide more time for employees on the shelves of clean facilities and facilities.

“We will also set aside the first hour of shopping every Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including seniors and those with underlying health problems,” says the article.

The Chinese coronavirus pandemic has led to demands for state unemployment benefits from 70,000 to 281,000, the highest since September 2017, according to the Department of Labor.

However, Target’s goal is to protect the standard of living of its employees through the implementation of current pay and bonuses.

“Increasing your compensation for incredibly well done work and ensuring ongoing compensation for those who need to take care of themselves and their families is a reflection of our company values ​​and just the right thing to do.” say Cornell.