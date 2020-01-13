The goats of tennis join forces this Wednesday for the “Rally For Relief”

Loading...

Before the Australian Open, a host of tennis greats will come on the Rod Laver Arena to raise money for the thousands who are affected by the devastating bush fires.

Rally for Relief will take over the arena for a night of excellent tennis and probably a Coupla giggle this Wednesday, January 15th. So far we have a Swiss king Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal. Serena Williams. Nick Kyrgios. Naomi Osaka. Caroline Wozniacki, our adopted thirsty son Stefanos Tsitsipas. Belinda Bencic, and Alexander Zverev in the lineup. All funds raised will be donated to the Bushfire Relief cause.

James Bracey. Rebecca Maddern, and Tony Jones organizes the event with Todd Woodbridge. Dylan Alcott. Sam Groth, and Casey Dellacqua in the comment field.

If my laptop doesn’t break, the event is apparently already sold out. The tickets were up for sale last week, which makes sense. But no matter, because from 7 p.m. you can still see the whole thing live on Nine. The AO is organizing Music for Relief on Sunday, January 19, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jessica Mauboy. Montaigne, and Lily Papas are all locked up for a good time and all proceeds go to the Australian Red Cross. You can buy your tickets directly here via Ticketmaster.

Rally for Relief is the tennis community’s youngest show. Earlier this month, Kyrgios promised $ 200 for every ace he hit in the summer. Young gun Alex de Minaur reflected the promise and added an extra pineapple per ace because “I don’t think I’ll beat as many aces” as Kyrgios. What a legend. Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic each donated $ 25,000 to Bushfire Aid and Williams donated all of their prize winnings ($ 43,000) from their first title in three years to the Bushfire appeal.

In the meantime, the Serbia team is ahead Novak Djokovic – After a 2-1 win against Spain in the first ATP Cup final on Sunday evening, the team is fresh from the win. Djokovic was on fire last night and people already thought he could win his eighth Australian Open this summer.

The Australian Open will start on Monday January 20th. You can collect your passports here.

Image:

Getty Images