‘The Goldbergs’ receives visit from Anthony Michael Hall in a nod to the 80s

“The Goldbergs” has fun with a guest star who first made a name for himself with classic 80s movies.

Since the show took place in the 80s, it was a perfect opportunity for a wink and a smile with an actor who helped define a decade.

Anthony Michael Hall first appeared on “The Goldbergs” when the show paid homage to the 1983 comedy “Vacation”. He was actually in this film in 1983.

“So they came back to me with this role of that high school counselor, which I thought was hilarious,” said Hall, “And that gave me the opportunity to make fun of myself. And it was also a nod to ‘Look at John Hughes’ early stuff too. “

In the 1980s, Hall was in fact part of a series of blockbuster films by director John Hughes: “Sixteen Candles”, “The Breakfast Club” and “” Weird Science “.

So now Hall gets a kick back in time for “The Goldbergs”. “They laugh at the time and at the same time, everyone is on the joke. You know, I think humor is really good in this series,” he said.

In addition to its prime time visit, Hall is part of this fall’s “Halloween Kills”. He plays Tommy Doyle, a character from the original movie “Halloween”. “What they did is that they sort of reinvented the mythology of the first film,” said Hall. “So many of the characters who were in the original film, 1978 or 1979, returned.”

Hall is also developing a half hour comedy with, among others, his co-star “Weird Science” Robert Downey Jr. He also has a production company and is planning his first project for next year. “I used to joke, I think it took me about 20 years to process the first 20 years of my life. So now that I’m 50, it just ended about 10 years ago ( But, you know, I think with a sense of humility that life will show you, you keep getting rid of it, you know? You keep going. “

“The Goldbergs” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

