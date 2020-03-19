& # 39; The Good Doctor & # 39; and other medical dramas donate masks to hospitals, in the absence of information – News News

% MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1611%

% MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1612%

a B C

& # 39; Resident & # 39; donates boxes of personal protective equipment to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta while & # 39; Station 19 & # 39; He promises his N95 breathing masks to the Ontario City Fire Department.

News Info –

Medical TV Drama, Including “Residence“Y”Good doctor“They have donated masks to hospitals and medical centers amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

While production at various shows has closed in the midst of the global health crisis, many groups have donated masks, gloves and dresses from their clothing departments to real health professionals facing shortages.

% MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1613%% MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1614%

Fox’s “The Resident” delivered boxes of personal protective equipment to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, with Dr. Karen Law, a hospital rheumatologist, writing on Instagram: “Thanks for this generous donation from your set #PPE, including here clothing, masks, gloves and everything our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during # COVID19 “.

% MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1615%

% MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1616%

<br />

Filming in Vancouver, Canada, ABC’s “The Good Doctor” also plans to donate personal cast protection equipment to area hospitals, Fox News reported, and “Grey’s Anatomy“Bleach”Station 19“He has promised his N95 respirator masks to the Ontario City Fire Department.

Hospitals face shortages due to the influx of coronavirus cases and since most equipment is manufactured in China. The country has increased mask production since it faced a similar shortage after Covid-19 exploded in the city of Wuhan, China, in December (19).

Globally, more than 219,700 cases of coronavirus have been recorded, resulting in a death toll of more than 8,900 since the outbreak.

Next article



Zac Brown responds with tears after coronavirus forced him to ignite most of Tour crew

% MINIFYHTMLbee19629af527811b138cf29e5bf2f1617%