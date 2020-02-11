The good doctor renewed for a fourth season at ABC

ABC has officially renewed the successful medical drama series by creator David Shore The good doctor for a fourth season, which is to premiere in the broadcasting season 2020-2021 of the station. In the third season of the series with the Golden Globe nominee Freddie Highmore, episode 3.14 with the title “Influence” celebrates its premiere this evening.

“‘The Good Doctor’ was a cornerstone on Monday evenings and is one of those special, heartfelt series that fearlessly address inclusiveness.” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said (via The Futon Critic). “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling combined with an incredible cast, led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, have made this series a breakout hit in the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they lead us next. “

The good doctor The focus is on Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome who is moving from a quiet country life to the renowned surgical department at St. Bonaventure Hospital. His only lawyer, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) is alone around the world and is unable to make personal contact with his fellow human beings. Shaun will have to work harder than ever before as he navigates his new environment and relationships to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives.

The cast is led by Golden Globe nominee Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel) as Dr. Shaun Murphy. Nicholas Gonzalez as Neil Melendez, Antonia Thomas as Claire Brown, Chuku Modu as Jared Kalu, Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Hill Harper as Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Will Yun Lee as Alex Park, Fiona Gubelmann as Morgan Reznick, Christina Chang as Audrey Lim and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

The series is based on the 2013 South Korean drama series of the same name, in which the award-winning actors Joo Won and Moon Chae-Won played the leading role.The good doctor was developed by House Creator David Shore, who also serves as a showrunner. It is produced by Daniel Dae Kim, Shore, Sebastian Lee and David Kim.