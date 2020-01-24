The good place finally goes directly into the good place

Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, D’Arcy Carden, Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper

“Whatever happens, it’s cool, my babies, it’s very cool.”

At least you think, don’t you?

After all, two garbage bags, a dilettante, the most indecisive nerd in the universe, a sexy Alexa and a reformed fire squid demon have torn open every trap and gap that the universe could throw at them, and broken every unchangeable cosmic rule to achieve justice The past, resisted the temptation of an almighty judge and stormed the demonically dreary halls of hell to make it finally and for good this time. (Plus, people are all dead, for added difficulty.) The show ends (with a two-part set) next week, creator Michael Schur and company have all wrapped up forever, and the whole unlikely, insanely stupid, hearty story becomes an extremely complex one end up. Forever, with our heroes who have received special permission to enter Eternal Paradise since they corrected the serious balance of right and wrong in all of creation. They tie weapons and triumphantly enter the welcome party, where they deserve to deserve their fair reward.

Only, paradise is broken, just like every other damn thing in this universe.

The “patty” of the episode’s title refers to the famous mathematician, thinker, and so-called “martyr of philosophy” (she was horribly mutilated and murdered by a mob around 415) Hypatia of Alexandria. And, in line with Jameela Jamil’s evidence that the final episodes of The Good Place are filled with cameos from NBC kings, ex-girlfriend Lisa Kudrow calls her, yes, kind, welcoming, and, as expected, quirky resident of Good Place played. How really quirky. Too quirky. Alarmingly quirky. As she tells a confused Eleanor and Chidi right after meeting the couple at their inviting four-way mashup party, life at Good Place has made this legendary intellect a “glassy eye” with their equally savvy and classy colleagues. made mush person. “” No! “Because, Patty, no!” Chidi groans on the news as he delivers some of the good stardust milkshakes from Good Place, and we’ll be right there with him. Like any other possible incremental win in Team Cockroach’s brave path to salvation (or at least an eternity without arsehole spinning), this seemingly final victory has been torn away.

It’s the kind of soul-breaker of disappointment that would defeat even the strongest heroes, but then these heroes don’t have our hero’s experience of discovering the myriad of truly unimaginable ways that the supposedly ordered universe is actually a shaky bureaucrat is a nightmare of worldly cruelty and lazy problem solving. Faced with these existentially terrible blows, they set out to fix the sky. And they do it.

Like its heroes, the Good Place has set itself a monumental, unthinkable task from the start. Examining all human thinking about good and evil, gods and devils, and eternity after death and saying, “No, we can do better” is, as Jason might say, a ballerina. In our world, risk may just be an anti-climactically unsatisfactory result of one of the loveliest, funniest, and most ambitious sitcoms in TV history (instead of one forever made of bees with teeth and the Kars For Kids jingle) – but that’s more frightening in its own way. Like Eleanor and her friends, we’ve gotten this far, and it’s exactly the kind of pedestrian but devilish agony that Shawn would come up with on Bad Place Peak if we take a closer look at the ending of The Good Place’s TV torture wing -Snobs. We have come to believe that the team’s path, like Jeremy Bearimy, turns and swirls by everyone, but to make such a monumental mistake in this penultimate episode – and then solve it in more than 20 minutes – is that The greatest risk for The Good Place is still moving.

Of course they can. On the creative side, Megan Amram’s screenplay is focused, taut, and ultimately beautiful and blessed right, while still wrapping the episode with huge, gory laughs and the kind of detail she’s so damn good at. A good place lobby, welcoming our heroes who have just arrived in the balloon, is littered with bowls of party favors, the secondary qualities of which people would struggle to wage. (Candy gives you back your 12-year energy, headphones that play everything anyone has ever said about you without you knowing, doorbells that make you understand twin peaks – maybe that’s just me.) Chidi and Tahani Both at the same time realize that the Good Place congratulations signal makes you feel as though a baby deer is massaging your brain. Eleanor’s ideal party has a pedestal on which the stone-cold Steve Austin is housed, which was once clipped over Vince McMahon’s head. And, of course, Jason’s first impulse is when Janet tells them that they can really have or do anything they want to run for “Tokyo Drift with Monkeys” in go-karts.

We expect trip wires, but they won’t be placed where we think. Michael is unexpectedly nervous when he enters the Silicon Valley campus. He believes that his chidi-like abdominal pain is that he is rejected and possibly expelled as a demon. (“I bet if you throw up it’s just butterflies of something,” Chidi says helpfully.) This rumble intensifies as the eternally useless committee appears to lead Michael, smiling, to a private ceremony, where, like Paul Scheers Chuck claims to be an official Good Place architect, complete with ceremonial attire. But the big twist here (the committee that makes a relieved Michael sign a suspicious-looking scroll that is immediately canceled) is just a warning sign of the yawning truth the team is about to swallow right in front of the finish line.

The good place is broken. Or rather, the Good Place is so perfect that it destroys the very people who set it up as a reward. Numerous descriptors are used in each episode to describe the result of a literal eternity of fulfilled desires and expected desires. The former Hypatia works through her mist of happiness to explain that her once voracious intellect has frozen into a “big, stupid lump”. Eleanor calls everyone she meets “a lucky zombie” and notices that this is the way everyone is. Always having orgasms that she can no longer appreciate, they have become “orgasm machines with slack jaws and sweatpants”. (Sure, that was the dream in Arizona, but things have changed.) Her moodless voice said the words Patty says to them, “This place kills passion, fun, excitement, and love.” Janet notes that the Janets -Chipper from Good Place, helpful “Hi there!”, Just like you, but somehow empty. You know? Perhaps worst of all, Tahani’s face flares with horror when she realizes that thanks to her fixation on the universal human judgment apparatus, “millions of people are about to plunge into paradise just to become joyless.” shell. “(” It’s Coachella! We invented the cosmic Coachella! “, She calls, and everyone sinks into despair.)

Well, at least for a moment. If there’s one theme that runs through The Good Place’s distant gimmicks, it’s humanism, and friendship in particular. Michael summarizes that the committee took care to fix the good place because they don’t understand humanity. (Although a brainstorming proposal until Beyoncé dies and repairs her shows some insights.) Any system that is designed to be efficient and practical against a true understanding of humanity – with all of its contradictions and errors – will turn into a nightmare , A paradise where the best of humanity has everything and can’t look forward to anything looks great on a white board, but it does lead to an afterlife of castrated, shuffling half-people who can’t even remember that they care about it are unhappy.

The little detail with which the solution in “Patty” works so well is so small that you would miss it. When the team found out on arrival that they could all enter the welcome party of their individual dreams through a portal, they bandaged their arms and walked through the portal together. Paradise is not paradise without the people who have brought you there. And of course that means quite a task (Eleanor calls it an “extravagance of the British Flori-Zona library”), in which the caviar is served on Jell-O shots and a surprising number of uniformed postmen with people in personalized hunting jerseys mixed But it also helps the team remember each other and ward off the mist of happiness that threatens to wrap them in a blissful mix of bottomless shrimp and endless bookcases.

There is no malice here either. The universe wasn’t like a sick joke in which virtuous and asshole appear in different but identical hells. It’s just that the powers that be (or the powers we’ve seen so far) are building a system for beings that they couldn’t understand. Michael and Janet were part of this system, but their connection with this quartet of restlessly curious fingertips finally broke their smug shells, showing them that the truth was a lot messier. Much more human. Michael, who spits in despair, suggests that wiping the thoughts away temporarily could make the Good Placers happy again, as they could forget the bond in which they put this endless paradise. Chidi notes that it is only Michael who falls back into this old thinking system, saying that there must be a better way since “true paradise cannot use the same game book as hell.”

It is Eleanor who ultimately makes the leap. She reminds Michael of how he was pulled out of his unfortunate midlife crisis phase (red convertible, earring), with Eleanor’s insight that “everyone is a little sad because you know you will die. But this Knowledge gives meaning to life. ”

So that’s the key.

After Michael, Janet, Eleanor, Chidi, Jason and Tahani compiled the muttering Good Placers, they carefully explained that there will be some changes. Or rather a really big change in the Good Place. There is a door. You will never be forced or pressured to use it. It’s just there. To tell this miserable gathering of all those who have made it through the impossible tangle of pain, circumstance, injustice and horror, and fleeting scraps of beauty that are human life and can still turn out to be the best of humanity is simple: “It does it doesn’t seem like paradise to you, ”Eleanor explains that existence can end if they want to. Go through that door and, as Janet tells them with reassuring clarity, “It will be peaceful and your journey will be over.” And so this unlikely team from Retter simply reintroduces the concept of an end and liberates humanity.

And the place bursts into spontaneous joy. (Enter the triumphant return of Mr. Music, the D.J.) Is it really that easy? It could be. The Good Place never accepted platitudes, so I’m not going to offer any here, except to say that the lessons of this show have always – always – been anchored in the individual. In what is right for humanity, without a doubt and without compromise. It’s a shame for someone like Chidi Anagonye, ​​whose innate understanding of the unsolvable knots of cause and effect and the downright contradictions that bring us every second every day is so worth trying to do the right thing. Higher level decrees and high promises to ignore the chaos we are forever inevitably lead to institutional injustices far greater than the crimes that are to be punished.

Now there is a door. You can go through it if you want. Maybe tomorrow, maybe an eternity tomorrow. When Eleanor Shellstrop and Chidi Anagonye settle on the cozy-looking sofa of their common ideal of a common home (they are still arguing about the ceiling), the intimate, insignificant warmth of the domestic scene surpasses the wonderful view from which their common window emerges , All is well.

