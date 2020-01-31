The Good Place goes through a last door and leaves us all the better off

Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson and D’Arcy Carden

“You brought me here, you knew what was going to happen.”

In the end, The Good Place is not a love story.

The Good Place is full of love in this new and improved iteration – which is the combined ingenuity of a demon, a non-robot, two dirt bags, an amateur and the most indecisive man in the world. Days and nights overflow there with unimaginable joys, which are made radiantly true: warm dinners with old friends; long-awaited and seemingly impossible reconciliations; perfect routines for the dance team; happy polite panda bear waiter. Endless good books and endless conversations about it, and then endless garbage books when you’ve read all the great ones and want to have a little bit of perishable fun. Everything is forgiven, nothing is forgotten.

All is well.

Even when it’s time to go.

Jason leaves first. This completes the perfect game from Madden (Jacksonville Infinity-Tennessee Negative Infinity), and that could be a cheap joke, except that Jason Mendoza’s dreams are his own. The Good Place respects that. Waking up every day for infinity in the arms of his impossible non-girlfriend Janet in Stupid Nick’s always open wing dump, practicing with the reunited dance dance resolution and doing blissfully stupid things with father Donkey Doug (Jason calls him ” Dad “) significantly) and best friend Pillboi. This final, immaculate proof of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ everlasting superiority. When Jason begins the end of this remarkable four-year journey and resumes the finale at the same time, he tells Janet (over a dinner that – even for Jason – is inedible) that he’s ready to go through the door she’s built into – and out of it – The good place is shocking forever. And then it’s not like that.

With many drinks at his EDM farewell party, Jason Chidi explains how he knows it’s time to leave with the earthy clarity that Jason knows will slip when no one is looking. “I suddenly had the calm feeling that the air in my lungs was the same as the air outside my body,” says Jason clearly. “It was peaceful.” and, yes, peaceful forest) from the non-woman he loves, Jason has one last regret (well, two, since he immediately lost the “J + J” chain he made for Janet). Free from jealousy (since Jason Mendoza imagines that only someone like Jason Momoa or Lara Croft could ever be Janet’s relaxing romance), Jason simply fears Janet will forget him. It won’t. Partly because, as she says, she never forgets anything. But she also notes that the time for Janets is not the same as for everyone else. “I live every time, so to speak,” she assures Jason and adds: “Remembering moments with you is the same as living in them.” Then she leaves Jason on the comfortable bench that is intended for them looking at the door.

Manny Jacinto Photo: Colleen Hayes / NBC

It’s the first farewell to the finale with two episodes and more, “Whenever you’re ready,” and maybe the fact that it’s Jason first is supposed to cushion the blow. After all, the universe is not a big mystery for Jason Mendoza, and it is not to be left. For the eternal Florida Man, life is every second as puzzling as the last one, but all the more entertaining, his equanimity in the face of eternal nothing is just as much an adventure (and its meaning so quickly forgotten) as the prospect of eternal torture or happiness. And Janet, who is Janet, can’t really be sad. After all, Jason won’t really be gone for her.

Tahani is the next and her exit after having mastered after life after death all the useful, silly or offensive things (“Burp the alphabet” is on her to-do list) that seemingly aspires to her original life obsessed social climbing was easy to think about, also goes down relatively easily. Unlike Jason, Tahani never had a real love story – her greatest pain came from the love she had never received from her status-degrading parents and over-satisfied sister. When Janet arrives one day (many Bearimys after Jason’s departure) to gently say to her friend, “That happened,” we know what that means. Tahani and Kamilah (the reunited sisters who already had their own approach to life after death) hug each other in breathtaking anticipation of their parents’ arrival. We will only be infinitely sorry, forever and ever. “” Holy crap, “Tahani says to her sister while her formerly cold and disapproving parents shower her with hugs, a surprise that quickly fades (well, over countless centuries of Good Place times) into a flood of cuddly ones Family movie nights and literally millions of sorry teddy bears.

Jameela Jamil Photo: Colleen Hayes / NBC

So Tahani decides that it’s her time to go, especially since Nick Offerman himself admires the wooden chair that Tahani made under his guidance and tells her he can’t do anything (if not the most satisfying cameo of the final) Teach her. (He has Offerman’s beard and not Ron Swanson’s magnificent mustache, but such praise from one of his esteemed colleagues would be enough.) Tahani is of course holding a party (rubber boots, figs, risotto, these panda waiters), but only for her remaining friends. and ends up deleting a final goal from her list. (“Objectively Eleanor problematic” deserves Tahani Eleanor Shellstrops literally eternal respect.) Eleanor makes a half-hearted attempt to get her best friend to stay, but it is Michael who accidentally encourages the delay because Tahani decides that she is a good place -Wants to be an architect. Sure, it’s human and that’s impossible, but Michael introduces her (Hi, Glenn!), Hands her a fly with peacock feathers and happily lets it start at the bottom. And, as she reminds one last time, Frank Gehry was her godfather, so that Tahani Al-Jamil’s departure from the certainty is relieved that she will do the hard work again to do something that is worthwhile.

It’s the next thing that should kill us.

William Jackson Harper Photo: Colleen Hayes / NBC

Only not. And this is where The Good Place deserves its eternal legacy. After a delicious, wine-loving dinner with old friends who have had the long, hard journey to enlightenment (Simone, Uzo and undoubtedly much longer on the Eleanor test bed, the Dress Bitch and the others)) Eleanor senses that Chidi felt the urge to continue, and she’s right. As Eleanor Shellstrop, she has one final plan to keep Chidi from staying. These include Six Flags, the Acropolis, Paris, and an edible Valedictorian robe, although Janet patiently tells her that if Chidi is ready to go, it’s his time and right. Chidi never says anything while escaping with Janet, but his forehead kisses and desire to walk past the attic where he lived as a student in Paris tell Eleanor everything she needs to know about the man she was in love with / hot for indescribable Jeremy Bearimys.

Here, too, she is Eleanor, so she doesn’t go without a fight and says to Chidi desperately: “I’ve been alone all my life and said to myself that I like it that way, but I don’t like it.” I like to be with you. “(In a career full of great moments, this could be the best of Kristen Bell.) So Chidi postpones the decision that he reveals that he’s been holding back for a long time. And then Eleanor lets him go.

Eleanor quotes the central philosophical work of her legendary strange relationship (Tim Scanlon’s What We Ownership) and admits that Chidi taught her too well to make him stay. “Working out the conditions of moral justification is an infinite task,” Eleanor quotes, before applying applied knowledge (Chidi, the teacher, has to shine). helped create and both understand that so well. “I would still never find the justification to make you stay because it would be a selfish rule,” Eleanor Shellstrop finally says, and after a last night watching the sunset from the sofa and a last favor … that Chidi leaves before she wakes up – Chidi walks peacefully with Janet to this door in the forest. (He leaves her a sexy Chidi calendar with Mailman Chidi and wrestling champion Chidi because he knows his girl.)

Kristen Bell Photo: Colleen Hayes / NBC

There is no last carpet move, no last turn. The next thing we get is Jason’s sudden reappearance after Janet sees Chidi unobtrusively through the door, but that’s only because Jason has been looking for this necklace in the forest for a thousand years (it was in his pocket) and waiting for it has Janet come back he could finally give it to her. Janet is delighted, but her impetus that Jason’s millennia have spent thinking about “you and the infinity of the universe” is just like monk Jianyu would have been, just giving Jason a cheerless look and cheerfully clueless “Chidi, wait up! “After his late friend finally went through the door. I cried my scream back then, perhaps because Jason Medoza’s stupid grace feels as close to holiness as it can be, unlikely.

I expected to cry throughout the finals as soon as I saw the title “Whenever you’re ready”. I rightly suspected that this would be a long line of farewell parties from and to some of them The lovable, heroic, funniest and most accomplished characters I’ve ever seen on TV, and well, I’m a screamer. But, as it turns out, Michael Schur and his architects always understood exactly what they were doing here in this dipping, deep, soulful and ever surprising series. And sure, maybe there was always the possibility that Eleanor’s speculation a long time ago that this could all be just the lower level of a larger test of the giant squid squid would, so to speak, turn out to be as tall as a leg. But Schur doesn’t play for her own sake, and for the same reason he doesn’t tear up. Eleanor and Chidi already had a heartbreaker goodbye. Her love is not pushed aside as insignificant, but is put in the right place in a story by Schur in a truly impressive reticence and perspective, which is less about romantic love than about humanity’s search for truth and justice. Here they finally know that parting is right and natural, as Chidi puts it in his metaphor about the waves and the ocean, change and eternity. “Not bad, Buddhists,” Eleanor jokes in tears when Chidi thinks for the last time about rejoining the sea of ​​creation. In fact, as Michael said, every religion understood about five percent correctly.

This is not a six feet under, although the extensive parade of farewells is reminiscent of the definitive gut beat elegy of a series capper. The Good Place is not only the scene of gimmicks, romance and heartache, but – thanks to the hard work of six very different and very stupid beings – just the right thing and only a place that you can imagine. Good Place has always been about how much the individual is worth more than the systems designed to judge, correct, or punish it, as impractical as it is. It never feels like a simple sense of ruin when all of these characters get into the good places. (We also see John and Doug Forcette finally getting in and even Brent not being thrown away as we see him still persistently trying to understand sexism on a monitor in the architectural field.) When I last this series Having seen and watched again for four years, I noticed how much Michael Schurs shows all investigate this conflict between organizations and individuals, how individuals are constantly and inevitably soiled by these systems, and how justice involves reversing the priorities between them, expediency and humanism. Everyone deserves the chance – as Eleanor puts it when he speculates about how Michael is doing when he finally has his greatest wish – to mess it up, learn to change, mess it up, and keep trying , Perhaps there are people who are too broken to ever have the right to a peaceful, complete, and satisfactory ending, but the judge also admits that her position as a kind, dispassionate donor is outdated by mandatory minimum requirements (eternity scale).

D’Arcy Carden, Ted Danson Photo: Colleen Hayes / NBC

The Good Place has never developed into a philosophy lesson on a grand scale, so neither will I. “Whenever you’re ready,” like The Good Place as a whole, thrives on jokes and performances, and this episode is a constant 90-minute (minus commercial) delight. There is Marc Evan Jackson who makes Shawn’s defiant promise that he will never admit that Michael has stretched himself well for the absolutely perfect number of “ever”, and Michael knows very well: “I know, buddy, I know.” There is Eleanor and Chidi’s approval that it is likely that Shakespeare has finally taken his own walk through the door. (Tempest 2: Here We Blow Again simply didn’t meet his earthly standard.) Maya Rudolph’s retired judge Gen is wearing an East Dillon Lions training t-shirt because Kyle Chandler and outsider are there. We see Derek again after it has been restarted 151 million times by Mindy St. Clair and has reached the real Maxiumum Derek. (He is a disembodied, rotating head, surrounded by martini glasses. Mindy, bored, starts him again.) There is the return of Jeff, the bouncer, whose frog collection has grown to numb proportions, at least until Janet and Michael tell him make his first gift, of course, the frog that Jeff calls Mr. Jumpy-legs. There is the last big appearance when Michael – Eleanor has convinced the judge to make him human – takes earthly guitar lessons from the real woman Mary Steenburgen while we see the silver fox man Michael (and his dog named Jason), the human He always envied life.

Eleanor is of course the last one to go. For one thing, Eleanor Shellstrop loves fun, and the Good Place has all the shrimp and roller coasters you can handle. On the other hand, after saying goodbye to Chidi, she has to find out why, unlike her friends, she has not discovered what she has to do so that she has the feeling that she can walk through this door. She restlessly starts looking for Mindy and persuades Eleanor to finally sign up on the long and difficult road to Mindy, as she would have relied on Mindy’s mediocre existence as a cocaine and self-indulgent if she had never met her friends the good place. (The almost qualified architect Tahani promises to design the perfect test site for her neighborhood.) She notes that her mother made it, but that her reconciliation wasn’t the key to her trip either. Only when she finds out that Michael – who is immortally excluded from normal going on – is the one whom she ultimately has to help, that she can sit on this bench with Janet, share a last margarita and look back on a life (a crotch) long lifespan ) and understand that this is finally the right time. As she said to Michael and Janet, it is okay that no one knows what is happening on the other side of this door. “The real joy is in the secret,” she concludes with Janet – and goes over.

For the first time we see what happens. Light, then scattered smaller lights like fireflies on Earth, where an ordinary guy (Kurt Braunohler) checks his mail. A light flutters around him and he collects a letter that he has thrown in the trash and delivers it instead – to Michael. It is junk mail (of the absolutely insignificant type that Michael longed for a long time ago), but Michael is overjoyed about this small, hopeful, insignificant act of human kindness and says to the confused guy: “With all the joy in my heart and all the wisdom in the universe – take it as shabby. ”

Scattering observations

Others who did it thanks to the team’s revised tests: Roberto Clemente, St. Thomas Aquinas, Zora Neale Hurston and, on Michael’s frown, Clara Peller.

The fact that Carrie Coon didn’t get Emmy love made the judge wipe out almost 2 percent of humanity, only on general principles.

In Michael’s office, Doug Forcett’s picture was replaced with one of Chidi, Jason, Tahani, and Eleanor.

In the end, only Janet is left, a fate that D’Arcy Carden subtly crushes. Janet has developed the ability to really love and to be loved. (She tells Jason that she turned off her ability to always know what time it was when they were together, only to admit she turned it back on because she didn’t know what was driving her crazy.) And while she looks at each of her friends in return with the knowing wisdom and warmth of the truly immortals, the fact that she will be the one of them who will have to remember forever what they will not be, the sadder the more I think about it.

You should cook koulouri in the next season of the Great British Baking Show.

And that’s the good place. There is more to say, but I have said enough and there is much more to read from my foray if you would like. Thank you for reading and watching with me. More than any show I’ve ever done for The A.V. Club, it is an honor to lead this from the beginning to this brilliant, fitting and uniquely satisfying end. And with all the love in my heart and all the wisdom in the universe – take it easy.

,