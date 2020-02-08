The good, the bad, and the knicks: winners and losers of the NBA trading deadline

The Clippers and Heat were big winners at the close.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

More than any other league, the NBA is determined by both the games outside the field and the games on the field: the intrigues of the squad construction have almost overtaken the actual basketball product. As such, the trading deadline is a holy day for those who can tell the difference between bird rights and early bird rights and who really get a grip on the value of second-round picks. Below are the winners and losers of a busy deadline and what this means for the rest of the season and beyond.

The Los Angeles Clippers: winner

Yesterday, the Clippers were firmly anchored as one of the best teams in the NBA, but it was impossible not to be at least a mote who was overwhelmed because their level of performance didn’t quite match their 36-15 record. Despite their depth and talent, L.A. lacked two-way players beyond the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Their supporting cast consisted of a knockdown shooter (Landry Shamet), an offensive genius with heavy lids (Lou Williams) and a double dose of rabies (Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley), but no player whose game really bridged the court’s two goals. In Marcus Morris, a former kink and the man who mistaken his ball for a hat, the clippers added a player who can create his own shot and whom he can defend. With a career high of 19.6 points and 43.9 percent of three points, he has proven to be a reliable, at least self-proclaimed antidote to LeBron James over the years. The clips have improved at the expense of the Lakers and won an intense bidding war for one of the most sought-after players available. As a result, the Clippers have built a versatile, slippery team that should now be the favorite not only to win the Hallway series, but also Larry O’B.

Whine: winner

If life gives you lemons, take a paid media tour and talk about how lemons are among you. This makes the lemons (which have somehow become the most exciting young lemons the lemon grove has seen in years) angry with you on Twitter. Since Golden State shipped Andre Iguodala to Memphis for money-saving reasons last summer with his $ 17 million salary, Iguodala has refused to travel to Memphis at all, and instead decided to stay on Grizzlies in the Bay Area to promote his autobiography and patiently waiting for a team that saves him. With a trade to South Beach and an extension of two years, he finally fulfilled his wish. Sure, last year we found out that Iggy might – probably – do an excellent job washing, but he could still boost Heat’s pursuit of the title. Iguodala is a bulging defender with shoulders like grapefruits and fits perfectly into the heat culture of the heavy metal ultra marathon runners. Along with Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, he’s another heady, tough player on a squad filled with them. Although the Heat is still a few games behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the overall standings, they are undoubtedly a more worthy challenger than last week. The squeaky wheel picks up the sun oil.

Friendship: winner

The only thing worse than losing 15 games in a row is 15 games in a row without losing your friends. Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t contributed to a win in 10 weeks, but this pain is relieved by the addition of D’Angelo Russell, his BFF, from Golden State. Surely Russell and Towns will have their problems in court – defense? We don’t know them – but Russell is also an all-star buddy who will relieve Town’s offensive. However, Russell is more than just the Turtle in Towns retinue: he’s the most dynamic goalscorer the T-Wolves had this decade, averaging 23.7 points per game and 6.2 assists. Russell is an experienced pick-and-roll ball handler who knows how to easily plunge into the weaknesses of the opposing defense, whether from the center or behind the bow. While a porous defense should prevent the Timberwolves from fighting for a place in the playoffs this year or next, they can take a friendlier and more friendly path forward for the rest of the NBA. The real winnings are the friends you make along the way.

Draymond Green’s Sanity: loser

Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-D’Angelo Russell’s triptych had to be cumbersome and superfluous, but at least Russell tries to some extent and is good at basketball. Andrew Wiggins, the successor to D’Angelo Russell, is neither. At that time next year, every time Draymond Green looks at him, Wiggins will whimper that I’m Reek.

The New York Knicks: Losers forever

Where should I start? On the surface, the Knicks behave like a normal basketball team, which is good. Firing Steve Mills – whose only qualification to lead a basketball team is that he streamed JD and Straight Shot’s “The Great Divide” 2019 album in its entirety – is something a normal basketball team would have done aeons ago You Marcus Morris, a capable veteran in an expiring business, against a first round? Good, too! But the Knicks are characterized by the fact that everything looks so difficult Basketball department just to refuse to hire him, your donation to Marcus Morris (Moe Harkless and a late first division team in a weak draft that shouldn’t lead to anything meaningful) was disappointing considering Morris was supposed to get a lot more. The Knicks spent the past summer caring for veterans who had one-year contracts that were slightly different if the team turned out to be pure butt. To date, almost all of the flotsam is still on the list. The Knicks had no hope in October and are unlikely to do so until the heat death of the universe. I think I speak for Knicks fans everywhere when I say that the only thing I hate more than the Knicks is myself because I’m a fan.

The middle position: loser

As of the reporting date, the Detroit Pistons essentially gave the Cleveland Cavaliers Andre Drummond for $ 1,000 Diamond Dazzler Lotto Scratchers. While one of the greatest rebounders in NBA history, Drummond lacks utility apart from its glass meal. He is quietly on the way to a potential hall of fame (any player who matches his career averages is a HOFer), but it is unclear to what extent a center of his kind can bring about a victory in the modern NBA. Drummond has a $ 28 million player option for next year and is sure to require a maximum contract if he signs out – far too much for a center that doesn’t have a particularly advanced offensive game or shows no signs of it Elite can anchor defense.

With that in mind, the Houston Rockets – the most passionate of all sports doing strange things – make history by choosing to be really short. After trading in Robert Covington as part of the NBA’s largest deal since 2000, the Rockets Clint Capela eliminated their only legitimate tall man and let P.J. Tucker, a hydrant in shoes that costs more than your rent than your de facto center. Over the past two years, the Rockets have used Tucker in specific lineups among the five – the Tuckwagon competed against the Warriors in their two playoff series – and this is their boldest bet that analysis is more insightful than common sense. The Tuckwagon has far outperformed the Capela lineup this season and last year’s playoffs, but is primarily a situation weapon as it puts the 6’5 Tucker under enormous physical strain.

In addition, the Western Conference Playoffs are a minefield of talented greats who can just hold the ball over their heads while Tucker bangs on their respective chins. To reach the final, the rockets must defeat Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Rudy Gobert, Steven Adams and Montrezl Harrell. However, your offense could be completely inappropriate. Capela has been a perilous threat to Roll-Man and praise for years, but his role has shrunk since Harden discovered he didn’t need a screen to kick off defenders. By exchanging the color-bound Capela in Covington for a good shooter, the Rockets paved the way for Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Westbrook is the only player the defense from below can ignore, but that invites him to catapult himself to the edge and force another turn. As long as their internal defense persists, the missiles will force large men to negotiate the controversial perimeter defense policy and possibly even the court.

The rockets may not have the talent to keep up with the dollars or the Lakers – or the clippers or the nuggets or the heat or the jazz. Their greatest hope will therefore be that with their new move, they can steal marginal benefits in every possession. No other team currently has the chutzpah (or is it the mandate of a Penny-Pinching-Man-Baby owner?) To try what the Rockets are trying to do, but Houston’s successes and failures will have a far-reaching impact on the path of the Basketballs are big and small