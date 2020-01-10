The Goop brand from Gwyneth Paltrow takes to the sea with Celebrity Cruises

Loading...

For Gwyneth Paltrow, spending time at sea can be healing and boats can feel like an escape.

“I like to be on the water, I like to be on the water and I like to be in the water,” she tells the US TODAY. “And I think energetically that it is very purifying to be close to the sea or in the sea.”

Now the modern lifestyle brand Paltrow, Goop, which focuses on six pillars, including wellness and travel, goes to the sea.

Goop has partnered with Celebrity Cruises for Goop’s first venture at sea. The new experience will take place on a Celebrity Apex sail scheduled to depart from Barcelona on August 26 and sail around the Mediterranean Sea until September 6.

After everyone has had a few days to relax, ‘Goop at Sea’, a one-day experience, will be on August 30. It is inspired by the ‘In Goop Health’ of the company, wellness buds. They offer sessions and discussions with field experts about new ideas and philosophies focused on emotional and physical health and well-being in various cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“We have had tremendous success with In Goop Health, our wellness top that translates the content of goop into a tangible, high-touch experience,” Paltrow said in a release. “This collaboration with Celebrity Cruises allows us to bring Goop to a new audience and meet readers where they are.”

The “DNA” of the brand is based on curiosity, which is also essential for travel, she noted in the announcement: “With goop at Sea, we will evoke that adventurous spirit with a series of transforming experiences led by a few of our most trusted wellness practitioners and healers. “

Although the idea of ​​collaborating with Celebrity Cruises was raised by a common friend who had connections with the cruise company, Paltrow was already pushing the idea to have an experience on the water.

“It was funny because we talked about the different formats for ‘In Goop Health’, we thought ‘wouldn’t it be fun to do it on a boat one day?” And this came up randomly the following week so I took it as a good sign, “Paltrow adds.

Celebrity Cruises, which advertises itself as a modern luxury line, advertises on their website ways to stay fit and focus on wellness while on board.

And Celebrity Cruises’ ship Celebrity Apex, which is starting to travel from Southhampton from April, is just the right setting for “Goop at Sea,” Peter Giorgi, vice president and chief marketing officer of the cruise line, explained in a release.

“Every aspect of the award-winning design of the Edge series and the onboard composite offerings are designed to bring the outside world into the world, making the ship itself a wellness retreat,” said Giorgi.

As a result, according to Paltrow, the collaboration worked very well.

“They really understood what our options are and what we could put into a program,” she notes.

Although the exact details of the program are still being worked out, the experience is likely to include a series of seminars, including “The Mind Session”, “The Body Session” and “The Soul Session” after an opening speech. During the keynote, Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, will introduce Paltrow, who will then lead a conversation about her own wellness journey, the lessons she has learned, where her curiosity lies and what she looks forward to.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the In goop Health Summit San Francisco 2019. Getty Images for goop

Paltrow says she’s not sure how much time she’ll spend aboard the Apex personally because the details are still being finalized.

Goop has a permanent store in London and ships to the UK, France, Italy and Germany, but Paltrow believes this initiative will bring Goop to a new community on the continent.

“I am very excited about the idea of ​​doing it in Europe and reaching people with such an adventurous spirit,” she explains. According to the Celebrity Cruises website, the ship will stop at ports of call, including Provence, Monte Carlo, Santa Margherita, Nice, Rome and Naples.

Although the “Goop at Sea” program only lasts one day, “Goopified perks” from Paltrow’s team and Celebrity Cruises pop up during the entire “wellness” sail, such as menus prepared by Goop’s food editor and other surprises. Pop-up wellness experiences will also be included during the cruise and shore excursions.

Goop at Sea tickets, which are now on sale, are available for an additional $ 750 for guests booking a suite.

Regarding the future of “Goop at Sea”, Paltrow says they will see how the first experience goes.

“If it resonates for the guest and it feels like a good (collaboration), then it is definitely a partnership that we definitely want to expand on,” she explains. “We like to test everything for Goop.”

