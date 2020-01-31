The Goop brand from Gwyneth Paltrow was slammed by the British head of health care

LONDON – The President of the British National Health Service has criticized Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop and its new Netflix series and warned that it “poses significant health risks”.

At an event in Oxford on Thursday, NHS chief Simon Stevens slammed the Paltrow brand to pay attention to “quacks, charlatans and cranks” in promoting untested treatments such as vampire facials and unusual scented candles.

“Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand paddles” psychic vampire repellent, “says” chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, “and promotes intestinal rinsing and do-it-yourself coffee enema machines,” he said, adding British health authorities have issued advice that there is no scientific evidence to support such claims.

Paltrow’s six-part series, “The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow,” was recently made available on Netflix in the UK.

Stevens warned of the potential of misinformation to undermine public health, citing the recent increase in measles in Britain. Scientists have partly attributed the rise in the disease to falling vaccination rates, initially prompted by skepticism about the vaccine, suggested in a discredited scientific study in a 1998 medical study that linked the shot to autism.

A Goop spokeswoman said the company “takes efficacy and product claims very seriously” and noted that it has a legal and compliance team that works with their science and research group to review product claims.