The Goop Lab – Calum Henderson’s Verdict

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Netflix)

I thought I had the perfect angle: “Gwyneth Paltrow thinks we should all take magic mushrooms.” I so wanted it to be the title – imagine the clicks! Please, let this extremely wealthy lifestyle guru turn out to be still half the kooky scammer she turned out to be whenever her controversial wellness brand and website Goop make the headlines.

It was before watching the first episode of his new series, The Goop Lab, on Netflix, and realizing how deliberately I had to misinterpret to reach this conclusion. But perhaps that is how it has always been when it comes to the popular pastime of Get Mad at Gwyneth.

To be fair, neither Paltrow nor anyone on his team who volunteered to try psychedelic assisted therapy in this episode says that we shouldn’t be making magic mushrooms. They are just very careful not to say that we should. And that if we do, it should be in a set of conditions so specific that we probably couldn’t afford it anyway.

The session attended by the four Goop employees takes place in an idyllic resort in Jamaica, guided by a laid-back entertainer called Gillian as well as by two intense “old psychedelics”: Richard, who has a strangely kiwi accent, and Sasha, who look suspicious. as a character from Willem Defoe in a Wes Anderson film set in a psychedelic therapy retreat.

I imagine a getaway like this would probably cost somewhere in the region of a million dollars. But can you really put a price on being held by an intensely empathetic stranger while you cry, then laugh uncontrollably (“they’re both good,” says Sasha wisely) as the spirit of a dead relative cross your soul? Or just look at the clouds and ask yourself, “Is the sky crazy?”

It’s about as wild as that in an episode that is actually a Vice documentary for the conservative demographics of Facebook.

If the first disappointment of the Goop Lab is far from being as entertaining as it promises, the second – and much greater – disappointment is that it offers very little insight in the mind of its enigmatic star. We never see Paltrow tripping on a yoga mat; she doesn’t even leave Goop’s office, where she has a very sober discussion about the so-called benefits of psychedelic therapy led by MDMA with a few experts.

So what does she think? “I think I better try MDMA,” she says, coming to the same conclusion as probably all the other bases – including me – to watch at home.

“Haven’t you tried it once?” asks its content manager, Elise. “Yes, I tried it once,” recalls Paltrow, “in Mexico.” Paltrow on MDMA in Mexico… this is the show I wanted to watch.

It’s hard to say what Paltrow really thinks, perhaps because she doesn’t really think beyond, “I would love MDMA right now.” Maybe it’s what she doesn’t think, or say, that makes her such an exasperating figure.

