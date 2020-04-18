The GOP Congressman Bill That Will Allow Americans to Prosecute the Chinese Government for Coronavirus Pandemic

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) And Rep. And Crenshaw (R-Texas) introduced a law on Thursday that would allow Americans to sue the Chinese government for damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law, titled Holding the Chinese Communist Party Responsible for Infecting the United States Act of 2020, is the latest step by Republican lawmakers who are trying to blame China for the US being the global leader in cases and deaths from the virus. Cotton, who often criticizes China, said that the actions of the country’s government had helped spread the virus beyond its borders.

“By silencing doctors and journalists who are trying to warn the world about coronaviruses, the Chinese Communist Party allows the virus to spread rapidly throughout the world,” Cotton said in a statement. “Their decision to cover up the virus caused thousands of unnecessary deaths and countless economic damage. It is only fitting that we hold the Chinese government accountable for the damage caused.”

A number of medical experts who acted as reporters shortly after the virus first appeared in China reported that the Chinese government acted to suppress information about the outbreak early on, news that was first reported to the public in early January.

Cotton expressed concern over the virus weeks later when he predicted the Chinese outbreak could become a pandemic during a hearing with the Senate Armed Committee on January 30, calling it a “disaster on the Chernobyl scale for China.”

Newsweek contacted Cotton to provide additional comments but did not receive a response in time to be published.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is one of two members of the GOP congress who proposed a law that would allow Americans to sue the Chinese government for the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Wong / Getty

The bill seeks to create “narrow exceptions” specifically for China and the pandemic for the Immunity Act of 1976, which provides the legal framework and guidelines needed to sue foreign governments in the U.S. court.

“We need to hold the Chinese government accountable for the evil lies and deception that have allowed the corona virus to spread throughout the world,” Crenshaw said. “The communist regime expels journalists, silences reporters, and hides important information that delays the global response to the pandemic.”

“Put simply: their actions are detrimental to the lives and livelihoods of America,” he added. “This bill will help ensure China’s actions are not without consequences.”

Although Cotton and Crenshaw insist that China is to blame for the rapid increase in US infections, others suggest that the US government’s own response to the impending health crisis plays an important role.

Critics of President Donald Trump have noted that the president initially praised China’s response to the virus, tweeting that “the United States highly values ​​their efforts and transparency” on January 24, weeks after news of the alleged closure of the Chinese government was revealed.

Trump also repeatedly compared the virus with seasonal flu and insisted the U.S. situation. “controlled” several times in January and February before continuing to claim that the virus would disappear “like a miracle.”

“I mean, think about it: United States, because of what I do and what the government does with China, we have 32 deaths at this time,” Trump said at a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on March 12. “Other countries which are small countries have many deaths.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared this situation a pandemic on March 11 and it soon became clear that the U.S. case began to grow at an alarming rate. Shortly thereafter, the president and many of his allies began calling the virus “the Chinese virus.”

On Tuesday, Trump blocked US funds for WHO, which he called “China-centric,” claiming they responded poorly to emerging health threats. On the same day, his election campaign again sent e-mails to supporters urging them to contribute to “giving President Trump the funds needed to hold China accountable.”