The GOP madness cult could very well kill us all

Actor Bradley Whitford claims that the “flagship cult” of President Donald Trump and his supported Republicans “could very well kill us all” as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across America.

The White House has intensified its pandemic efforts in recent days. On Friday evening, President Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe, committing to additional funding and launching a new federal coordinator to oversee the tests.

However, many figures across the political spectrum have been critical of the administration’s response to the pandemic. One of Hollywood’s strong leftists who was not impressed was Whitford, who accused Trump of making the wrong decision.

“In our worst moment (Donald Trump) he has made a mistake,” said the West Wing star.

Whitford said Trump and his supporters are simply “racist science deniers” whose actions could kill the entire country.

“It’s a time to reflect on the fact that (Donald Trump and his GOP enforcer are deniers of racist science, their crazy guilt would kill us all,” said Whitford.

The 60-year-old actor regularly uses his Twitter feed to dig in and raze about politics and conservatives bash and Trump. In January, he responded to an escalation in tensions with Iran by suggesting that the sons of Republican politicians replace the U.S. military forces and put them in combat.

Last October, Whitford also described Trump as a “delusional racist who assaulted Vladimir Putin’s useful idiot,” despite Mueller’s report effectively exonerating him with collusion with Russia. The actor also did not provide evidence for his other claims.

